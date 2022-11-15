Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Soup Kitchen striving to address food insecurity in Spartanburg Co.
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Breaking Bread for Jesus” says it needs more food. Simply put—the needs for food insecure families continue you grow, in Spartanburg County. When the soup kitchen first started, organizers say it was only serving about 30 to 40 plates a week. Now,...
FOX Carolina
Retro-toy convention in Greenville
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
FOX Carolina
Lights of Love serving as beacon of hope to families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Lights of Love. Lights of Love is an annual tradition that brings a beacon of hope for families going through the darkest times. As the Ronald McDonald House enters the...
FOX Carolina
Holiday ferris wheel coming to downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This holiday season, the city of Spartanburg is providing some incredible views with a new holiday ferris wheel. Snuggle up with your special someone, or bring the whole family to this exciting and free downtown attraction. The new attraction, located on South Spring Street, will...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Boxes of food going to people in need
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
FOX Carolina
‘It takes a village;’ Union County school partners with barbershops to promote literacy
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After taking note of low reading scores, staff at Foster Park Elementary in Union County came up with a unique approach to get kids reading. This initiative takes books out of the classroom and into the barber shop. It’s a different approach—but staff says they’re...
FOX Carolina
As ADHD prescriptions increase, some seek alternative treatments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The healthcare company Trilliant Health pulled data from hundreds of thousands of people who were prescribed Adderall and found prescriptions increased about 15% from 2020-2021 for people ages 22-44. It comes as many are facing an Adderall shortage due to manufacturing issues. Vicky Olachea was...
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
FOX Carolina
Tailgate Tour Forecast
Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks joins Mitchel and Kendra on the sidelines. Tailgate Tour: Powdersville High School Cheer Team. U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives from North Carolina. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The tree lighting will take place on November 29.
Child hit while walking to Upstate school
An elementary school student is injured after being hit by a car near an Upstate school, this morning. The child was hit on Highway 221 in Laurens County near Ford Elementary School just after 7AM.
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
Greenville Co. man missing, deputies ask for public help
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that was last seen in September.
WYFF4.com
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
FOX Carolina
Lights of Love helping families
The Hester General Store is history preserved but with a special and modern twist thanks to new owner, Anderson native, and Head Pastry Chef, Katie Chaney. FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Food Truck Friday: Too Sauc'd Up. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Today's food truck Friday is serving...
wspa.com
Spartanburg Opportunity Center
Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
FOX Carolina
Tailgate Tour: Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: 3...
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
Comments / 0