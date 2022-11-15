ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Retro-toy convention in Greenville

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Lights of Love serving as beacon of hope to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Lights of Love. Lights of Love is an annual tradition that brings a beacon of hope for families going through the darkest times. As the Ronald McDonald House enters the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Holiday ferris wheel coming to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This holiday season, the city of Spartanburg is providing some incredible views with a new holiday ferris wheel. Snuggle up with your special someone, or bring the whole family to this exciting and free downtown attraction. The new attraction, located on South Spring Street, will...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Boxes of food going to people in need

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

As ADHD prescriptions increase, some seek alternative treatments

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The healthcare company Trilliant Health pulled data from hundreds of thousands of people who were prescribed Adderall and found prescriptions increased about 15% from 2020-2021 for people ages 22-44. It comes as many are facing an Adderall shortage due to manufacturing issues. Vicky Olachea was...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments

MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Tailgate Tour Forecast

Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks joins Mitchel and Kendra on the sidelines. Tailgate Tour: Powdersville High School Cheer Team.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Lights of Love helping families

The Hester General Store is history preserved but with a special and modern twist thanks to new owner, Anderson native, and Head Pastry Chef, Katie Chaney. FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Opportunity Center

Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Tailgate Tour: Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks

The Human Rights Campaign says there's been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
ABBEVILLE, SC

