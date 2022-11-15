County to get $1.3 million in restitution from Joel Greenberg, Seminole attorney says

El recaudador de impuestos del condado de Seminole, Joel Greenberg, abandona el tribunal federal en Orlando después de hacer una primera aparición luego de su acusación por un cargo federal de acecho, el martes, 23 de junio de 2020 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Seminole County will receive more than $1.3 million in restitution from Joel Greenberg after extensive negotiations with the disgraced former tax collector, County Attorney Bryant Applegate told commissioners Tuesday.

Applegate described the upcoming payments — a wire transfer for $1.25 million to the county’s general fund, facilitated by Greenberg’s lawyer, followed by an expected $109,000 from the federal court registry — as “only the start of the restitution process” for the county.

Applegate, who’s also the acting county manager, said he planned to turn over Seminole’s full files on Greenberg’s misuse of county funds and resources to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a review to determine if anyone else should be criminally charged.

The county, he added, “will begin at the same time civil action seeking restitution against [as] many other individuals and entities as possible.” He did not name any potential targets.

“It’s important to note that I’m not saying today that any particular individual or entity is criminally liable,” he added.

Applegate in a December update for commissioners had reported having struck a tentative, verbal agreement with Greenberg’s lawyer, Fritz Scheller, for more than $1.87 million.

“It was just tentative,” Applegate said Tuesday. “And I can tell you that in the vast majority of criminal matters if there is any restitution, it’s usually something like $100 a month forever,” rather than the lump sums the county is now slated to receive.

He asked county commissioners to set aside about $100,000 for future litigation related to restitution.

Greenberg resigned after he was arrested in June 2020. He was eventually charged with 33 federal crimes, before pleading guilty to six: sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, creating fake driver’s licenses and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

He is slated to be sentenced next month and faces a mandatory 12-year prison sentence, though prosecutors have asked a judge for leniency on the sex trafficking charge — which typically carries at least 10 years in prison —citing his help in building cases against former associates.

County attorneys have sought to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars that a county audit identified as either questionable or fraudulent spending of public money by Greenberg, his friends and consultants.

That included the purchase of sports memorabilia he charged to an American Express card belonging to the Tax Collector’s Office, the purchase of cryptocurrency with public money and a real estate transaction for a new branch office in Winter Springs.

Several people with ties to Greenberg have already been charged.

Michael Shirley , a former Republican operative and campaign consultant, has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he paid Greenberg $6,000 in bribes and kickbacks, garnering more than $466,000 from the scheme, which involved submitting fake or inflated invoices to Greenberg’s office.

Joseph Ellicott , who worked for the tax office as its “supervisor of facilities” or “special projects manager,” has admitted to acting as a go-between for the alleged payments from Shirley to Greenberg. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month to 15 months in federal prison.

Keith Ingersoll , who Greenberg hired as the tax office’s real estate advisor, was involved in a flipping scheme involving the Winter Springs property transaction, which Applegate said Tuesday cost the county $262,000. Ingersoll pleaded guilty last month.

