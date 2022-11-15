ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial

By ANDREW DALTON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enztv_0jBtyPQX00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench dismissed two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation against the 70-year-old Weinstein.

The move had appeared likely since the trial's opening statements three weeks ago, when prosecutors during opening statements only mentioned four women Weinstein was charged with assaulting, leaving out the accuser identified in an indictment as Jane Doe #5.

The prosecutors at first kept the charges in place and left open the possibility that the woman would testify, while Weinstein's defense had sought a definitive decision on the issue.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not provided an explanation for why they opted to leave the woman out of the trial.

The remaining charges against Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, are two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts.

He has pleaded not guilty and has said he didn't engage in non-consensual sex.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Former internet celebrity arrested for $400,000 gold theft

The Santa Monica Police Department has arrested a former internet prankster on allegations he stole more than $400,000 from clients of his company that purported to sell precious metals. Cody Roeder was arrested on Nov. 16 and subsequently posted bail but SMPD said his charges stem from allegations he stole...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

DA Won't Charge LA County Deputy in Kneeling Incident

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not charge a deputy sheriff who was recorded on security video kneeling on the neck of an inmate during a fight in a courthouse lockup. The DA’s office said in a charge evaluation memo filed Nov. 15 that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD detective accused of trying to buy silencer online

A Los Angeles Police Department gang and narcotics detective was arrested more than a year after allegedly trying to buy a silencer online, officials announced Tuesday. Luke Walden was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation. He allegedly tried to buy the silencer in April 2021, which is a felony, authorities explained. “Reverence for the law […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
141K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy