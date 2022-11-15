Read full article on original website
Man assaulted, shot twice outside Chula Vista park
A Chula Vista man is recounting the harrowing details after he survived being shot twice in his RV near a park last Sunday.
Man Lying on Roadway Hit by Vehicle, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries
A 55-year-old man who was lying on a roadway in Redwood Village suffered serious injuries Friday when he was hit by a pickup truck. Just after 4:15 a.m., the victim was lying on the east side of northbound Aragon Drive, in the 4200 block, when a 74-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma struck him with the front ride side of the truck, according to the San Diego Police Department. It was unclear what the victim was doing on the road.
Car Hits, Seriously Injures Two at Lakeside Truck Inspection Checkpoint
Two people, one a California Highway Patrol employee, suffered major injuries today when a car struck them while they were staffing a commercial vehicle safety checkpoint in eastern San Diego County. The pair were working on a wide shoulder on the south side of Olde Highway 80 east of Lake...
Teen arrested months after deadly shooting
Police have made a second arrest in an August shooting that killed a 27-year-old man in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.
Vehicle passenger dead after being ejected onto I-8 in La Mesa
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported.
Man accused of shooting CHP officer in the leg on I-8 freeway in court
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of trying to grab a California Highway Patrol officer's gun during an altercation on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley in April 2022 leaving the lawman shot in the leg, was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer.
Man, 22, suspected of stabbing brother in kitchen
A 22-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his older brother early Friday in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said.
Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton identified
Hotel staff initially found the two bodies and gun in the room at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after the guests failed to check out of the hotel.
San Diego police identify husband, wife found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SAN DIEGO — San Diego authorities have released the names of a married couple found dead inside of a hotel after an apparent a murder-suicide. Police identified the victims as Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and Kayla Jakob, 27. On Nov. 15, the individuals died of apparent gunshot wounds as...
kusi.com
Man dies in apartment fire in Cortez Hill near Downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) -A man died in an apartment fire near Cortez Hill Friday, according to authorities. At 12:35 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department responded to a call at 1465 4th Avenue after a blaze began in an apartment unit, according to the SDFD. No other injuries were reported.
Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d
Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Husband, wife identified in suspected murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton
Authorities on Friday identified a man and woman involved in a possible murder-suicide at Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.
Motorcyclist injured in crash with CBP vehicle
A 56-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday when he collided with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle in San Ysidro, authorities said.
Man sentenced 16 years to life for fatal wrench attack at Rolando 7-eleven
John Cowan Patch, 29, was found guilty in August by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for striking George Almestar at around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2019.
Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon ID’d As Victim in Fatal Stabbing at Chula Vista House Party
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a teen who was stabbed to death last weekend at a crowded South Bay house party. Patrol officers responding to reports of a fight at the gathering in the 900 block of Rigley Street in Chula Vista found Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon mortally wounded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Woman, 28, Dies After Her Mustang Crashes into Tree on Mira Mesa Boulevard
Authorities reported that a motorist was killed early Tuesday when she crashed her car on a Mira Mesa thoroughfare. The 28-year-old woman lost control of her 2010 Ford Mustang for unknown reasons while heading east in the 7700 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
Victim of fatal shooting in Chollas View identified
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood has been identified, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
South Bay family searches for answers after crash kills Goodwill employee
South Bay family searches for answers after crash kills Goodwill employee; submerged SUV discovered in creek along Telegraph Canyon Road
Suspected prowler arrested in Encinitas
A man was arrested for allegedly lurking in a yard in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community on Tuesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office in a press release.
