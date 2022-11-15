ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Lying on Roadway Hit by Vehicle, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

A 55-year-old man who was lying on a roadway in Redwood Village suffered serious injuries Friday when he was hit by a pickup truck. Just after 4:15 a.m., the victim was lying on the east side of northbound Aragon Drive, in the 4200 block, when a 74-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma struck him with the front ride side of the truck, according to the San Diego Police Department. It was unclear what the victim was doing on the road.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Man dies in apartment fire in Cortez Hill near Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -A man died in an apartment fire near Cortez Hill Friday, according to authorities. At 12:35 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department responded to a call at 1465 4th Avenue after a blaze began in an apartment unit, according to the SDFD. No other injuries were reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d

Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

