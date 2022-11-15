ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County judge halts enforcement of Georgia’s restrictive abortion ban

By Dyana Bagby
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZMmd_0jBttST100

A Fulton County judge has stopped Georgia from enforcing its restrictive law that banned nearly all abortions after about six weeks , when cardiac activity is first detected in the embryo and before most women know they are pregnant.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney issued the order Tuesday, Nov. 15. The order means abortions can be provided up until about 22 weeks of pregnancy as they were allowed before Georgia’s 2019 law took effect in July. The state’s law went into effect shortly after t he U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which provided federal protections for abortions for nearly 50 years.

“What does this ruling mean?” McBurney wrote. “Most fundamentally, it means that courts — not legislatures — define the law. This is nothing new, but it seems increasingly forgotten (or ignored) …”

“Put differently, this ruling is merely a reinforcement of what ought to be for everyone the uncontroversial notion that, if the judicial branch has declared a constitutional right, legislatures exceed their authority, improperly expand their role, and fundamentally alter the balance struck by the separation of powers when they enact laws they know to be plainly and facially unconstitutional,” he added. “Those laws are void upon passage.”

Order on Georgia abortion law Download

McBurney also denied a motion from the state’s attorneys to dismiss the lawsuit.

The state has already filed an appeal with the Georgia Supreme Court.

Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, the lead plaintiff in the case, said in a prepared statement , “After a long road, we are finally able to celebrate the end of an extreme abortion ban in our state.”

“While we applaud the end of a ban steeped in white supremacy, it should not have existed in the first place,” Simpson said.

“Now, it’s time to move forward with a vision for Georgia that establishes full bodily autonomy and liberation for our communities,” Simpson said. “We will continue to work towards a Georgia in which everyone — including Black women and queer, trans, and low-income people — has the freedom to decide to have children, to not have children, and to raise the families they have in thriving communities. We will have to keep fighting in Georgia to hold our legislators accountable, but this ruling proves we have the power to keep winning.”

McBurney did not address the right to privacy in Georgia’s constitution in his ruling, however. Another anti-abortion law could come up in the General Assembly, tweeted Josh McLaurin, an attorney who was just elected to represent State Senate District 14 which includes Sandy Springs.

Georgia’s House Bill 481 , officially named “Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act,” was passed in 2019 but blocked in court for almost three years.

Abortion rights advocates and providers filed suit in Fulton Superior Court after a federal court of appeals decided the state’s abortion ban would immediately take effect.

2022CV367796-NOTICE-OF-APPEAL Download

This story has been updated with a statement from SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and a copy of the state’s notice of appeal.

The post Fulton County judge halts enforcement of Georgia’s restrictive abortion ban appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 1

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

A judge overturned Georgia’s strict abortion ban. What now?

A Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday to overturn Georgia’s recently implemented abortion ban — setting the state’s abortion restrictions back to previous timelines. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney sided with plaintiffs in a state constitutional challenge of the law that was filed quickly after the ban took effect. House Bill 481 — passed by lawmakers […] The post A judge overturned Georgia’s strict abortion ban. What now? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Democratic allies have filed a lawsuit challenging the absence of Saturday early voting ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff against Republican opponent Herschel Walker. Warnock held a slight lead over Walker after votes from the Nov. 8 general election were counted. But neither candidate gained more than 50% of […] The post Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome of close races in Nevada and Arizona, the winner could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a likely runoff for a key Senate seat Tuesday after both candidates appeared to fall short of earning more than 50% of the vote.  Warnock had amassed 49.34% of the vote as of 3:07 a.m. Wednesday, with Walker drawing 48.6%, with 96.86% of […] The post Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state.  The statewide proposal ended up passing on Nov. 8 by a 13-point margin, even finding support in deeply Republican counties and counties with no current access to abortion care. […] The post Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Runoff election switches Atlanta, Fulton schools to remote learning

Students and staff in Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools will attend classes remotely on Dec. 6 as many of the schools will serve as polling places in a statewide run-off election with a U.S. Senate seat on the ballot. The day originally was slated to be an in-person school day, according to an […] The post Runoff election switches Atlanta, Fulton schools to remote learning appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy