Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Economic development organization presents childcare grants
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska economic development organization has awarded grants to childcare providers to help fill a shortage of kids care in the area. Gage Area Growth Enterprise, known as NGage, has approved grants to three Beatrice and Gage County providers to help boost their childcare capacity. NGage Executive Director Rachel Kreikemeier says increasing childcare availability is a critical workforce concern.
1011now.com
Blue Springs: One Property at a Time
BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers in a small Gage county town are buying rundown properties, cleaning up lots, and attracting new construction. We caught up with Rex Adams, who is the chairman of an organization called “One Property At A Time.”. “The organization was formed in 2017,” Adams...
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County seeks to defuse concern over ARPA broadband project
BEATRICE - Gage County will send a written response to a Diller-based internet service provider, seeking to address concerns of the company following the county’s recent approval of a fiber upgrade agreement with NextLink. The county is committing up to $4.2 million in ARPA funds for the project with...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
1011now.com
Two Lincoln streets to close Sunday for utility work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of two streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 20, for Lincoln Electric System (LES) utility work. LES will remove overhead power lines and utility poles. The closures are as follows:. South 48th Street from Sumner to Glade streets – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KETV.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County consider how to spend casino revenue
In just five weeks, the 433 slot machines at Lincoln's Warhorse Casino paid out $800,000 to the state's Property Tax Credit Fund – $28,500 for compulsive gamblers' assistance and $143,000 to each, the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County. "This first month has been a very nice number," said...
klin.com
28 Dogs Taken From Home Near Malcom Receiving Care At Lincoln Shelter
28 dogs that were found living in unsanitary conditions at a home near Malcolm on Tuesday are now being cared for at the Capital Humane Society. Many of the dogs were covered in feces and urine with matted fur. The Humane Society says most of the dogs were confined to...
1011now.com
Crews battle fire, freezing temps in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several crews responded to a house fire in north Lincoln Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. near 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue, just north of UNL’s East Campus. Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the roof. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said they found fire inside the walls on the first and second floor of the home.
News Channel Nebraska
Pawnee City to finish 2022 football season at state championship
PAWNEE CITY, NE — On a cold Thursday night in November after most teams have seen their season’s end, Pawnee City is still practicing. Friday the team will have a chance to win its first ever football state championship in Kearney against Parkview Christian. "Feels good," senior running...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Academy Lincoln parking garage fire triggered by car
A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus. According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
News Channel Nebraska
Morfeld concedes to Condon
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A key county attorney's race appears to have come to a close. State Sen. Adam Morfeld tweeted Friday that he has officially conceded to incumbent Pat Condon in the race for Lancaster County Attorney. By Friday, unofficial results had Condon ahead of Morfeld by 781 votes. A...
1011now.com
SCENE VIDEO: North Lincoln house fire
Lucas Katayama came to the United States to play American football as a foreign exchange student. He found a home at Parkview Christian and has helped the Patriots reach the Class D6 championship. Turkey troubles: Customers feeling the pinch while putting together holiday meals. Updated: 6 hours ago. At this...
klkntv.com
Arson suspected in Lincoln Northwest High School bathroom fire, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: Lincoln Police ruled the Tuesday bathroom fire at Northwest High School as suspected arson. Inspector Hasenjaeger says a paper towel dispenser in a second-floor bathroom was set on fire. Police now estimate the total damage done to the dispenser, drywall and sprinklers around $5,200.
klkntv.com
DOT orders airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to customers for canceled flights
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it ordered six airlines to pay $600 million to thousands of customers who had been denied refunds. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also announced that the department is assessing more than $7.25 million in fines against...
kfornow.com
Rifle, Wrench Set Taken From Unlocked Vehicle In West Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–A .223 caliber rifle and a socket wrench set are missing from an unlocked vehicle, taken sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from the area of NW 15th and West “S” Street. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian said the total loss is around...
WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
Comments / 0