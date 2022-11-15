ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class

Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
IOWA CITY, IA
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois

Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not

The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather

A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists

The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
GEORGIA STATE
Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother

Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era

Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
LINCOLN, NE
College GameDay expecting coldest show ever, per report

ESPN’s College GameDay is expecting its coldest show ever on Saturday, according to Matt Brown, publisher of the Extra Points newsletter. The show is taking place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana for the rivalry between Montana and Montana State. Brown reported that it was so cold in Bozeman...
BOZEMAN, MT
Hunter Dickinson on Indiana: 'There's a lot of weirdos in Bloomington'

Hunter Dickinson isn’t looking to make any new friends in Indiana. The Michigan center didn’t shy from sharing his thoughts on IU students and fans during a recent episode of the “RoundBall Podcast.” With Hoosiers’ standout Trayce Jackson-Davis visiting the show, host Marty Mush shared his opinion that IU has a better college town feel than U-M. Dickinson strongly disagreed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa

It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ohio State loses a commitment from talented 4-star RB

Ohio State has lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023. Mark Fletcher announced his intent to open up his recruitment following a unofficial visit to Florida. The Fort Lauderdale native may or may not have liked what he saw on that visit from Billy Napier’s program.
COLUMBUS, OH
6 B1G stars named semifinalists for Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

The semifinalists for the Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year were announced on Wednesday with six B1G players making the cut. The Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year is an award that “honors exemplary leadership by a college player,” per its website. The sixth annual award recognizes athletes that demonstrate leadership, courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
IOWA STATE

