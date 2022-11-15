Read full article on original website
Michigan vs. Ohio State lookahead: Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy has shot to become legendary
Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has already won over the Wolverines’ coaching staff and fan base. He is the QB that Jim Harbaugh will rely upon for the next 2 seasons. He is the one who can shatter the mold by becoming a true superstar, something that past Harbaugh-era QBs were never able to accomplish.
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class
Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not
The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather
A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
Trev Alberts admits coaching search has proved Nebraska has 'more respect' than he anticipated
Trev Alberts is optimistic if anything as he searches for the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program. While conducting this coaching search, Alberts believes there is more respect for the Cornhuskers program than anticipated. Nebraska is one of the most well-established programs in the history of college...
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists
The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother
Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois
Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era
Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
Braydon Lee, No. 1 2024 DB out of Maryland, includes 3 B1G teams on top 10 list
Braydon Lee, the top-rated defensive back in Maryland in the 2024 recruiting class, has narrowed his many choices to play college football to 10 schools, including 3 from the B1G. Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State are the 3 B1G programs that are in Lee’s final 10 schools. The other...
College GameDay expecting coldest show ever, per report
ESPN’s College GameDay is expecting its coldest show ever on Saturday, according to Matt Brown, publisher of the Extra Points newsletter. The show is taking place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana for the rivalry between Montana and Montana State. Brown reported that it was so cold in Bozeman...
Hunter Dickinson on Indiana: 'There's a lot of weirdos in Bloomington'
Hunter Dickinson isn’t looking to make any new friends in Indiana. The Michigan center didn’t shy from sharing his thoughts on IU students and fans during a recent episode of the “RoundBall Podcast.” With Hoosiers’ standout Trayce Jackson-Davis visiting the show, host Marty Mush shared his opinion that IU has a better college town feel than U-M. Dickinson strongly disagreed.
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois
Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
B1G lands 4 players on semifinalist list for Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards
The B1G has had a pretty good year. Two teams, Ohio State and Michigan, are undefeated in the east division and in contention to make the College Football Playoff. Out of the west, Illinois has been one of the nation’s surprises, despite a recent stumble. The heated rivals also...
Ohio State loses a commitment from talented 4-star RB
Ohio State has lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023. Mark Fletcher announced his intent to open up his recruitment following a unofficial visit to Florida. The Fort Lauderdale native may or may not have liked what he saw on that visit from Billy Napier’s program.
6 B1G stars named semifinalists for Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
The semifinalists for the Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year were announced on Wednesday with six B1G players making the cut. The Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year is an award that “honors exemplary leadership by a college player,” per its website. The sixth annual award recognizes athletes that demonstrate leadership, courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
