ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bridget Mulroy

CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery

Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Lamond Daniels, Ex-Finch Aide, Announces Exploratory Committee For Mayor

Ten months from a mayoral primary, Lamond Daniels who served as director of Neighborhood Initiatives during the mayoral administration of Bill Finch is exploring a run against Mayor Joe Ganim who’s seeking another four-year term. Unknown to the general public, but recognizable to city stakeholders from his former position,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bristol is establishing a fair rent commission. Here's what it means.

BRISTOL — A group of local leaders, a tenant and a landlord will brainstorm recommendations on the city's new fair rent commission. Public Act 22-30 requires municipalities with more than 25,000 residents to create a fair rent commission to act as a mediator between tenants and landlords when it comes to potentially unfair rent increases. Twenty-four Connecticut municipalities had fair rent commissions as of August, some of which have existed for years.
BRISTOL, CT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
Eyewitness News

Update on investigation in Naugatuck

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

“Everything is going up”: Customers react to Eversource, UI bill increase

Conn. (WTNH) – Affected customers are getting ready for some sticker shock at the start of the new year.  Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.  On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours of power each […]
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New Haven Youth Center re-opens

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport woman charged with selling $1 million in counterfeit items

BRIDGEPORT – When Sonia Plumey lost her job as a broker after 20 years, police said she quickly picked up another line of work, selling hundreds of counterfeit handbags and other branded items online from her East Main Street home. On Thursday, the 58-year-old Plumey was arrested following an...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy