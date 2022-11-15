ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

LifeLine Animal Project to hold Black Friday adoption event

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
LifeLine Animal Project is offering free pet adoptions at three area shelters from Nov. 25-28.

The participating shelters are the DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, and the LifeLine Community Animal Center.

The animal adoption nonprofit is hosting the adoption event in celebration of Black Friday, according to a press release. In addition to free adoptions, every pet will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated at no extra charge.

Over the past year, shelters have been hitting a breaking point in terms of overcrowding, and according to the press release the issue still persists. More than 1,400 dogs and cats will be available for a free adoption during the weekend-long event.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed online.

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs.

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

