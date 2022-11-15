ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

Exclusive: Jan Broberg Recounts the Hardest Moment From Filming A Friend of the Family: True Evil

Content warning: This article contains references to kidnapping and sexual assault some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Peacock's limited series A Friend of the Family was filled with so many unfathomable twists and turns that viewers were stunned to discover that the true-crime series was based on the real-life story of Jan Broberg. She was kidnapped once at 12 and again at 14 by her neighbor Robert B. Berchtold, who brainwashed and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions and had sexual encounters with both of her parents.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love

Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
Decider.com

Is ‘The Wonder’ Based on a True Story? Florence Pugh’s Netflix Movie Was Inspired by Fasting Girl Sarah Jacobs

The Wonder, a new Florence Pugh movie that began streaming on Netflix today, is not exactly a cheery holiday watch. This new historical drama—which is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, who also adapted the screenplay—tells the story of an English nurse named Lib (played by Florence Pugh), who is sent to a rural village in 1862 Ireland for a very unusual nursing job. She’s been asked by the Catholic Church to “watch” a young girl, Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), who claims to have not eaten in four months, since the day she turned 11. The Catholic Church, looking for a bonafide miracle, wants Nurse Lib to observe Anna to determine whether or not she’s telling the truth.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Being Discarded By A Narcissist Can Feel Humiliating to Victims

Typically a narcissistic break-up usually leaves the victim discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated. Even though she had been mistreated she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt embarrassed.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Tell Someone is Dating Multiple Interests

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.
wegotthiscovered.com

A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans

Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
Newsweek

Mom Annoyed at 'Selfish' In-Laws Not Attending Son's 1st Birthday Slammed

A frustrated mother has posted to Mumsnet to complain about her in-laws missing her son's first birthday. In the post, user Sophie9090 explains that she feels "a little annoyed but I am unsure if I'm being unreasonable. Our son's first birthday is early November, I was trying to plan a party with my family and my husbands (we both have big family's)."
The Guardian

$26k for Joan Didion’s old books? Why are the rich obsessed with dead authors’ stuff?

Joan Didion is a figure mythologised in near-messianic terms. Her intelligence, originality, craft, humour, candour and style formed a singular, fascinating essence. That essence is what gives value to the items auctioned in her estate sale this week. The sale, at Stair Galleries in New York, offered (very wealthy) members of the public the opportunity to buy her sunglasses (a Celine tortoiseshell pair sold for $27,000), blank notebooks ($9,000), several typewriters (one sold for $6,000), hurricane lamps (a group sold for just over $4,000), her writing desk ($60,000), a stack of her favourite books ($26,000) and various paintings.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1041M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy