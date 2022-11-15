Read full article on original website
chelanathletics.com
Olivia Strandberg Signs NLI
In her four years at CHS, Olivia has amassed multiple volleyball accolades all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. In her 4 years at CHS Olivia has earned multiple all league awards including 2nd team honors as a freshman, 1st team honors as a sophomore, 2 First Team All League and 2 Player of the Year Awards. Along with this she was named Co- State Player of the year by the WIAA. The Mountain Goat Team Captain and multiple time sportsmanship award winner plans to continue her volleyball career after high school.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
kpq.com
Four Fires Occur Inside 11 Hour Window in Wenatchee
There's minimal damage after the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was sent to four different fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The fires were all in Wenatchee and occurred at about 8:30 and 10:30 Monday night as well as about 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday morning. They took place in three...
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
‘Turmoil.’ Unions say they have ‘no confidence’ in Tri-Cities public health leader
Health district administrator says letter of accusations is not accurate.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Bodies recovered of father, 2 sons who drowned in canoe accident north of Tri-Cities
The family went searching for the Othello man and his sons after they didn’t return home Friday.
KIMA TV
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
nbcrightnow.com
15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez's case. Isaiah Hernandez is 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He...
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
Zillah man identified as victim in homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. – Yakima County authorities have identified a Zillah man in a homicide investigation in Wapato. Jordan Torres, 30, was found dead on Sunday, November 13. Authorities said they were called to 80 McKinley Road in Wapato for a report of a dead body. Investigators on the scene said Torres is a victim of a homicide, however, they said...
kpq.com
Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley
The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December
When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
Here’s who came out on top in the race for Benton County prosecutor
One candidate conceded over the weekend.
‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police dog Trex dies after long illness
One of Yakima Police Department’s two patrol dogs has died. K9 Trex was euthanized Monday following a months-long illness, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. He was 5 years old. Trex, a Czech shepherd, had medical issues that worsened in recent months, Inzunza said. He was seen by various veterinarians,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend
Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
Four Buisnesses we Would Kill to take over the Sears Store
It's official, Sears is closing their doors for good in the Yakima Valley, and leaving the shell of the store in its wake. Of course, the mall will have to decide what to put there, otherwise, it will sit vacant for years to come. So we wanted to lend our...
ifiberone.com
25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello
OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
