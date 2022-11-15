ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Olivia Strandberg Signs NLI

In her four years at CHS, Olivia has amassed multiple volleyball accolades all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. In her 4 years at CHS Olivia has earned multiple all league awards including 2nd team honors as a freshman, 1st team honors as a sophomore, 2 First Team All League and 2 Player of the Year Awards. Along with this she was named Co- State Player of the year by the WIAA. The Mountain Goat Team Captain and multiple time sportsmanship award winner plans to continue her volleyball career after high school.
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Four Fires Occur Inside 11 Hour Window in Wenatchee

There's minimal damage after the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was sent to four different fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The fires were all in Wenatchee and occurred at about 8:30 and 10:30 Monday night as well as about 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday morning. They took place in three...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy

He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
15-year-old has been missing for a week in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez's case. Isaiah Hernandez is 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He...
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley

The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December

When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters

YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
Yakima police dog Trex dies after long illness

One of Yakima Police Department’s two patrol dogs has died. K9 Trex was euthanized Monday following a months-long illness, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. He was 5 years old. Trex, a Czech shepherd, had medical issues that worsened in recent months, Inzunza said. He was seen by various veterinarians,...
Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend

Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello

OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
