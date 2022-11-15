Read full article on original website
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
Wausau School District Holds Discussion on Possible Restructuring, Consolidation
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — School leaders in Wausau held the first of two community open houses on the possible restructuring and consolidation of the district’s schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says after months of focus group-like discussions with residents and several discussions at the board level,...
Body Found in Portage County Identified
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
City of Schofield Finalizing Agreement With SC Swiderski for City Hall Property
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The City of Schofield is closing in on a development agreement with SC Swiderski for new apartments and condos at the soon-to-be-vacated City Hall site. The Community Development Authority met Thursday to go over two different options for how to situate the development on the...
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Man with a Knife
The Marshfield Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife. An anonymous caller had called to report a man walking around the building with a knife in his hand and knocking on people's doors. Additionally, a caller reported a man acting bizarre and holding a knife in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. McMillian Street.
Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Wausau area births, Nov. 18
Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
Wausau area obituaries November 16, 2022
Clotilda Teresa Kort entered the loving arms of Jesus on November 4, 2022, at the age of 104. Clo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She is survived by her children, James W Lutzke (Linda) and Debra R Stennett (Scott). She was the very special “titanium, sassy, beer drinkin’ Grammy” of Cindie (Dan), “Mimi” (Steve), JC, Jake (Amy), Ethan (Jenna), and Rebecca (Lucas). She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Clo was preceded in death by so many at the age of 104, but none more dear to her than her grandson Matthew. She was also preceded by twin great-great grandchildren Jonathan and Lilly.
Portage County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
Update: Fatal Marshfield shooting was murder-suicide, police say
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
