ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrcitytimes.com

Body found in Town of Grant identified

STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau School District Holds Discussion on Possible Restructuring, Consolidation

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — School leaders in Wausau held the first of two community open houses on the possible restructuring and consolidation of the district’s schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says after months of focus group-like discussions with residents and several discussions at the board level,...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Body Found in Portage County Identified

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim

Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17

Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
MARSHFIELD, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Responds to Man with a Knife

The Marshfield Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife. An anonymous caller had called to report a man walking around the building with a knife in his hand and knocking on people's doors. Additionally, a caller reported a man acting bizarre and holding a knife in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. McMillian Street.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Nov. 18

Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 16, 2022

Clotilda Teresa Kort entered the loving arms of Jesus on November 4, 2022, at the age of 104. Clo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She is survived by her children, James W Lutzke (Linda) and Debra R Stennett (Scott). She was the very special “titanium, sassy, beer drinkin’ Grammy” of Cindie (Dan), “Mimi” (Steve), JC, Jake (Amy), Ethan (Jenna), and Rebecca (Lucas). She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Clo was preceded in death by so many at the age of 104, but none more dear to her than her grandson Matthew. She was also preceded by twin great-great grandchildren Jonathan and Lilly.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Portage County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Portage County are investigating the death of a person found Saturday evening. The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology. The body...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud

A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
IOLA, WI
onfocus.news

Medford Woman Dies in Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
MEDFORD, WI
WSAW

2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has released more information regarding an incident at a Marshfield home Tuesday morning. According to a press release, police responded to a home on Sycamore Ave for a welfare check of 41-year-old Melissa Wright. Police say a co-worker called police concerned after Wright did not show up for work.
MARSHFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy