Read full article on original website
Related
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from...
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in...
Comments / 0