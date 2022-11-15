Read full article on original website
Nevada Dems: midterms show why Nevada should start primary
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s democratic congressional members used a strong midterm showing as evidence for why they should be the first Democratic primary stop in a joint statement on Friday urging the Democratic National Committee to put the state in the top slot.It’s the latest in a growing debate over who should gain the priceless political clout of being first in the nation as Iowa’s half-century run stands on shaky ground. For months, the state’s delegates have fended off criticism that it does not a diverse enough electorate and that it is not predictive of which candidate will win the primary.
CA's Newsom to release $1B for homelessness, with conditions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month. But his office says he will do so only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce homelessness. Newsom coasted to reelection this month and is on the hook in his second term to show real change. Homeless people camp out along city sidewalks and under highway underpasses. The issue has exasperated even the most politically liberal voters in the country’s most populous state. He was meeting with mayors and other local officials Friday.
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required to make the report public, because it contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court could make a decision.
Bird flu detected in southeast Alaska black bear cub
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials say a black bear cub in southeast Alaska was euthanized after it became ill with avian influenza. The Juneau Empire reports the bear located in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve was the second bear to get the disease following one in Canada last summer. A state wildlife veterinarian says the southeast Alaska cub is suspected to have eaten a bird that had died from avian influenza. Bird flu has also been found in two red foxes in Alaska. Officials say humans are pretty much immune to this strain of the bird flu, with only one person in the U.S. diagnosed during this outbreak.
Michigan State survives Villanova comeback bid, 73-71
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory. Walker’s jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State’s Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon’s potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.
Rohde's 16 lead St. Thomas over Troy 78-76
MISSOULA, Mont. — ndrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76. uke Miles finished with 19 points and four assists for the Trojans.
