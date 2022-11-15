Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
tvinsider.com
‘Call Me Kat’ Sets Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode; Vicki Lawrence Will Play His Mom
Fox has confirmed that Leslie Jordan‘s final episode of Call Me Kat will air on Thursday, December 1, and it will feature Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence in a special guest role. Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 in a car accident, starred in the hit sitcom...
tvinsider.com
‘Family Guy’ Team Talks Having Stewie Get ‘Canceled’ for Episode 400
Family Guy was sitting on a great story idea — Stewie (voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane) gets canceled after the diabolical baby genius tweets something negative about a pop star — for a while. When the show’s 400th program started to come up, executive producers and co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alex Sulkin decided to use that particular plot for the animated series’ historic episode.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’: Sam Buttrey Has Another Final Jeopardy! Nightmare After Bible Controversy
Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions is now tied at two wins each for Amy Schneider and Andrew He after Sam Buttrey made a Final Jeopardy! blunder that cost him Thursday’s (November 17) game. Many fans were rooting for Buttrey heading into Thursday’s episode, especially after the controversial decision on...
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, said in a statement Sunday that Frank passed away. She did not name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for “privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.” Walter Emmanuel Jones, the original Black Power Ranger who co-starred with Frank in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” wrote...
tvinsider.com
ABC Scraps Neve Campbell Crime Drama ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell won’t be starring in a midseason crime drama on ABC after all: The network has ended development on Avalon, a David E. Kelley series that would have marked Campbell’s first post-Scream leading role. In Avalon, created by Kelley and based on the Michael Connelly short story...
The "Yellowstone" effect: Welcome to the new era of TV Westerns
In the fourth season finale of "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner's John Dutton III announces his candidacy for governor of Montana by proposing a simple platform. "I am the opposite of progress," he tells the state's prospective voters. "I'm the wall that it bashes against, and I will not be the one that breaks."
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
tvinsider.com
Ranking ‘The Walking Dead’ Villains, From Worst to Best
With one episode of The Walking Dead left to go, we’re wondering what we usually wonder at the end of a season: how are our favorite survivors going to beat the bad guys and save the day?. We’ve had 11 seasons of “the group” emerging victorious over a variety...
Tell Us What You Think Are The Funniest TV Moments Of The Year
This year was weird. Let's laugh about it together!
tvinsider.com
Roslyn Singleton Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Ellen’ Fan Fave Was 39
Roslyn Singleton, who was a familiar face on America’s Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died after a nearly 10-year battle with brain cancer. She was 39. Her passing was confirmed by her husband, Ray Singleton, who revealed she died on Tuesday, November 15, after several rounds of treatment for the disease. “Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” Ray wrote on Instagram alongside a photo collage of his late wife.
tvinsider.com
Are ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Rent’ & More Holiday Movies? What the Readers Said
There are some movies that are clear holiday classics. They’re feelgood, perfect for family viewing, and the festive season plays a major role in the plot. But there are others, like Die Hard, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Catch Me If You Can that can go either way — and for these, people usually have strong opinions. On November 11, we asked you if you thought some of those classified as holiday movies, and now we’re revealing the results. Read on to see which films you thought should and shouldn’t make the cut.
tvinsider.com
Matthew Perry Talks Addiction on ‘Real Time’: ‘Reality Is an Acquired Taste’ (VIDEO)
On the 20th season finale of Real Time, Bill Maher had a sit-down with Matthew Perry that easily could have never happened, given how close the Friends alum was to death as a result of the addictions from which he’s now recovering. Appearing on the HBO show on Friday,...
tvinsider.com
Bellamy Young Shares Why ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Is a New Holiday Classic (VIDEO)
The Waltons family grows by one in A Waltons Thanksgiving, premiering Sunday, November 20 on The CW. Ahead of the premiere, Ma Walton herself — Scandal‘s former First Lady Bellamy Young — popped by the TV Insider office to dish on her second Waltons film and play a round of Holiday Hot Takes.
tvinsider.com
How ‘Disenchanted’ Threads Disney Easter Eggs Throughout Original Fairytale
Disenchanted is one big mashup of Disney Easter eggs. The long-awaited Enchanted sequel debuted Friday, November 18, on Disney+, with the original cast returning to tell an all-new story in a familiar world. And there are simply too many references to Disney animated classics to count, but we’ll take our best shot at detailing the big ones.
tvinsider.com
‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Rosbach on Milestone Season 10 & His Future
“Everyone wants to be captain until it’s time to do captain sh-t.”. These are the words uttered by Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck. And if we’ve learned one thing over the last decade, it’s the “Stud of the Sea” is not afraid to roll up his sleeves and do captain sh-t. To mark season 10 of the show that launched a fleet of spinoffs, Rosbach heads up St. David. The largest motor yacht in the show’s history, which will bring its own set of challenges for the charters in Saint Lucia.
tvinsider.com
‘Walking Dead’ Finale, Music Galore (AMAs, Elton John Live, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction), ‘Family Guy’ Hits 400, A Vampire Origin Story
After 11 seasons, The Walking Dead lumbers to the finish line. The American Music Awards returns on a musical weekend that includes a live-streaming Elton John concert and the taped induction ceremony at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fox’s irreverent Family Guy airs its milestone 400th episode. Let the Right One In lets viewers in on how young Eleanor became a vampire.
tvinsider.com
‘La Brea’ Boss Addresses Gavin’s Family Drama, Eve’s Choice, Levi’s Future & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Season 2, Episode 7, “1988.”]. La Brea left fans with plenty of lingering questions as the midseason finale introduced new twists and turns in the time-traversing series. As they await the show’s 2023 return when Season 2 will continue...
tvinsider.com
‘Reindeer in Here’ Sneak Peek: Jim Gaffigan & Henry Winkler Star in Animated Special (VIDEO)
Can Santa Claus (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) handle the demand of Christmas wishes from children in CBS’ new Reindeer in Here? His Head of Holiday Operations Smiley (voiced by Henry Winkler) has some reservations in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the holiday special premiering on November 29.
