WAPT
Altercation leads to one woman shot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault case. According to officials, the dispute occurred Thursday evening in the 100 block of Maple Street. JPD said a female was shot once in the leg by friends during an altercation. The names of the suspect(s) and victim are unknown at this time,...
Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
Jackson woman shot in leg on Maple Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on Thursday, November 17 in the 100 block of Maple Street. Officer Sam Brown said the woman was shot once in the leg during a dispute with friends. Police have not released any additional information at […]
Man arrested for shooting at Claiborne County club
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for shooting at a club in Claiborne County on Saturday, November 12. Claiborne County deputies responded to a call about shots fired at Club Old Skool on Highway 18 around 1:00 a.m. After arriving on the scene, several witnesses were interviewed. Investigators said the victim was […]
Woman convicted of murder after woman dies in coma
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of second-degree murder after she hit another woman with her car in 2017. Brittany Carter was found guilty of purposefully hitting Chornell Mayfield with her SUV on Overstreet Avenue on March 30, 2017. The two women were involved in an ongoing dispute over a mutual […]
WLBT
Man wanted for aggravated assault, drive-by shooting in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for aggravated assault and being involved in a drive-by shooting. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Gevarian Heard, 21, of Edwards, should be considered armed and dangerous. According to the sheriff, Edwards is wanted for five counts of aggravated assault and one...
WLBT
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
vicksburgnews.com
Man reported “not moving” in parking garage found in possession of over an ounce of meth
Vicksburg police arrested a man after finding him “not moving” in his vehicle and found him to be in possession of methamphetamine. On Wednesday, Vicksburg police received a call of a white male in a blue pickup who was “not moving” at the city parking garage.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Truck Recovered Quickly By JPD After Armed Carjacking; Suspects Still At Large
The City of Jackson Facebook page shared a thank you to Jackson police after their quick response to an armed carjacking. According to The City of Jackson, Wednesday evening at 5:27 p.m., Jackson police received a call about an armed carjacking on Woodview Drive. When officers arrived on scene 12...
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of shooting 18-year-old grandson
The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday along the Siwell Road Corridor, according to a news release from the Byram Police Department. The 18-year-old was shot multiple times and is in serious condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, police said. The grandfather was arrested and...
Canton man pleads guilty to raping motel housekeeper
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Dottie Maurice Griffin was a guest at the America’s Best Value […]
Vicksburg teen shot in hand, thigh on Bowman Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened on Bowman Street around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, November 14. Police said the male victim had been shot in the hand and in the thigh. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment. […]
Five charged after person shot in Mississippi
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV) – Five suspects were arrested after a shooting in Claiborne County. Deputies said they received a call about the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 from the Claiborne County Hospital. They discovered the shooting victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim had […]
WAPT
Crime Stoppers: Who killed a man found shot to death in the bed of his pickup truck?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify whoever shot and killed Thelvin Carr. Carr, 62, was found on Oct. 16 in the bed of his 2003 Blue Ford Ranger at the intersection of Newton and Lynch streets, Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said. Carr had a Highpoint .380 pistol underneath his right arm, according to Brown.
Teen injured after shooting on Bowman Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and injured on Bowman Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened Monday, November 14 around 7:45 p.m. Officers were called out to the scene and found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the hand and thigh. The teen was taken to Merit […]
WLBT
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The verdict for the murder of Chornell Mayfield in 2019 was made at the Hinds County Circuit Court Friday. On March 30, 2017, Brittany Carter and Mayfield were involved in an ongoing dispute over a mutual love interest. Carter then intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle, causing severe injuries.
WLBT
Woman takes to social media after she’s told JPD doesn’t have manpower to recover stolen vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman says dispatchers told her JPD didn’t have the manpower to retrieve her sons’ stolen truck, only to have it picked up hours later after her social media post prompted Chief James Davis to get involved. On Wednesday afternoon, Jan Schaefer took to...
Two killed in Copiah County murder-suicide
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married. The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell […]
Man convicted of murder after woman found dead in Canton hotel
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or […]
