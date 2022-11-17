ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in deaths in 39 states

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
 4 days ago

The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.

Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.

According to the FDA , the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering from the effects of the tranquilizer or the opioid. The mixture of the opioid and the sedative is commonly called “tranq dope.”

In addition to the extreme sedative effects, the drug — when injected — can reportedly cause severe skin ulcers. One woman who used the mixture told Fox29 that her bone was visible through the ulcers. Other individuals who claim they’ve used the sedative have shared graphic images of their deteriorating skin in digital discussion spaces like Reddit’s r/opiates subforum, often as a way to deter others from using the drug.

The FDA issued the report to health care providers after it became “aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine.”

It’s currently unclear if the side effects of the drug can be reversed with naloxone, and the drug does not show up on routine toxicology screens, according to the FDA.

The agency said it was not clear if illicit producers were creating their own xylazine or if legally produced doses were being redirected into the drug trade.

According to the journal Injury Prevention , reports of the drug are especially prevalent around Philadelphia , Pennsylvania. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office studied heroin and fentanyl overdoses between 2010 and 2019 and found that the presence of xylazine in fatal heroin and/or fentanyl overdoses increased, spiking between 2015 and 2019.

The researchers reported that the sedative was present in fewer than 2 per cent of fatal overdose cases between 2010 and 2015. By 2019, xylazine was detected in 31 per cent of the fatal heroin/fentanyl overdoses in the city. The most significant jump occurred between 2018 and 2019, when the drug was detected in 18 per cent of fatal heroin overdoses to 31 per cent a year later.

The study determined that “whenever possible, jurisdictions should consistently test for xylazine.”

According to the study, in 2019 overdose fatalities found with xylazine in their systems were 76 per cent male. About half — 47 per cent — were between the ages of 35 and 54, and about 65 per cent were white.

The rise of xylazine is likely tied to fentanyl largely replacing the heroin supply in Philadelphia. According to researchers, “some evidence suggests that the combination of xylazine and fentanyl in humans may potentiate the desired effect of sedation and the adverse effects of respiratory depression … caused by fentanyl alone, comparable to the synergistic effects of combining benzodiazepines with heroine.”

In other words, the sedative provided by the xylazine helps reduce the unpleasant respiratory side effects caused by the fentanyl.

On the other hand, some individuals who used the combination expressed to researchers that using tranq dope versus just fentanyl alone provides an experience that feels more like pre-fentanyl heroin use.

They said during a focus group that tranq dope “makes you feel like you’re doing dope in the hold days [before it was replaced by fentanyl].”

It’s unclear exactly how prevalent xylazine has become in the US drug market, but available research suggests the sedative is seeing significant use across the country. VICE News reports that xylazine has been found in suspected impaired driving cases and autopsies in at least 39 states as well as Puerto Rico, Washington DC and in Canada.

Davyn M-p
5d ago

it's No ones fault but the ones that take it upon them selves to use it I have lost two Sons that died of drug overdoses you think it's China telling to do it No it's was there Choice my sons were not Raised around drugs they did it by Choice

37
Joseph Roberts
6d ago

My god are young people are shooting all kinds of poisons in there body's. Every couple of months we seem to get a new drug and each and every one is more deadlier then the one before it. Just keeps getting better and better each day. ☹️

16
Cantstandya
3d ago

sheesh, whatever happened to a few drinks and a joint? some people just don't know when to quit.

22
 

Vice

A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US

After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
