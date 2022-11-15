SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lake effect snow is common across the Great Lakes region, but do you know how it forms? I'll also explain the hazards it can cause. The Tug Hill Plateau off Lake Ontario's east end in New York State is second place for the highest snowfall totals for a non-mountainous location in the United States. First place is the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, which is still in the Great Lakes region!

