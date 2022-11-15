Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul will declare State of Emergency ahead of lake effect snow storm
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced she will declare a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a lake effect snow storm that is expected to dump anywhere from 2-4 feet of snow through Sunday. Here is the full release from Governor Hochul's office:. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced...
AG cracking down on illegal ammo sales in NYS
NEW YORK — Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday an effort to crack down on online sellers illegally shipping ammunition to New York state residents and failing to keep records of the sales. An investigation by James' office found 39 sellers have been shipping ammunition directly to New York...
Gov. Hochul declares November Transgender Awareness Month in NY
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday issued a proclamation, declaring November as Transgender Awareness Month. The governor also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue on Sunday, November 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. "This November, I'm...
Marshals: NC murder suspect may be in NY
A man wanted for his wife's murder in North Carolina may be in New York state, according to the U.S. Marshals. Donald Hodges, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Tinikia Hodges, 48, May 5 in Conover, N.C. Investigators said Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New...
Thruway closing to commercial traffic Thursday in WNY
A 134-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway spanning most of Western New York will close to commercial traffic Thursday afternoon, ahead of an anticipated winter storm. The shutdown will take effect at 4 p.m. between Exit 46 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line. It comes as parts...
Lake Effect Snow Explained
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lake effect snow is common across the Great Lakes region, but do you know how it forms? I'll also explain the hazards it can cause. The Tug Hill Plateau off Lake Ontario's east end in New York State is second place for the highest snowfall totals for a non-mountainous location in the United States. First place is the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, which is still in the Great Lakes region!
Heavy lake effect snow preparations underway before storm
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Heavy lake effect snow is forecasted for parts of Western New York. Erie county leaders detailed preparations and advisories for residents as we face the first major lake effect of the season. The theme for today’s press conference: significant snow. The county executive is encouraging...
