Ticketmaster wants to be excluded from this narrative. The ticket sales company is now blaming bot attacks and fans without presale codes for creating the “unprecedented traffic” that saw Taylor Swift fans experience excessive wait times and technical issues while trying to secure tickets for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Ticketmaster claims its site saw 3.5 billion system requests Tuesday, four times its previous peak. Swifties were eligible to sign up for a presale code days before the sale, with Ticketmaster randomly selecting fans to give the elusive codes to Monday night. However, the company didn’t weed out fans without codes in the queue, furthering the long wait times and overwhelming site traffic. Tennessee’s attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday he would launch a consumer protection probe in the wake of possible antitrust violations by Ticketmaster.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO