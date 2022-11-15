Read full article on original website
Ak60
3d ago
I'd say she having a hard time selling tickets and this is a ploy cooked up by her manager. if you like her crap just download her crap
9
Delmar Betz
2d ago
This all political demand she democratic and want s public eye since nothing since 2018
6
COLT
3d ago
If the tickets were free and a $1000 dinner I still wouldn't go
11
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle
(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
Ticketmaster Blames Everyone Else for Taylor Swift Presale Snafu
Ticketmaster wants to be excluded from this narrative. The ticket sales company is now blaming bot attacks and fans without presale codes for creating the “unprecedented traffic” that saw Taylor Swift fans experience excessive wait times and technical issues while trying to secure tickets for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Ticketmaster claims its site saw 3.5 billion system requests Tuesday, four times its previous peak. Swifties were eligible to sign up for a presale code days before the sale, with Ticketmaster randomly selecting fans to give the elusive codes to Monday night. However, the company didn’t weed out fans without codes in the queue, furthering the long wait times and overwhelming site traffic. Tennessee’s attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday he would launch a consumer protection probe in the wake of possible antitrust violations by Ticketmaster.
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Android Headlines
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Swifties are ready to burn Ticketmaster to the ground after it ran out of tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Even former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly couldn't get tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. "Swifties, rise up in protest!" he said.
Ticketmaster Canceled The Taylor Swift Public Sale, And Of Course, People Have Thoughts
Ticketmaster canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and Swifties will not be shaking this one off.
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Taylor Swift fans 'deeply upset' after Ticketmaster cancels Friday sales: 'Your one job'
Taylor Swift fans vented their frustration with Ticketmaster Thursday after the ticket company canceled Friday sales due to "extraordinarily high demands."
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco
Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series which kicks off in March 2023 due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
