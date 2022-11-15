ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 21

Ak60
3d ago

I'd say she having a hard time selling tickets and this is a ploy cooked up by her manager. if you like her crap just download her crap

Reply
9
Delmar Betz
2d ago

This all political demand she democratic and want s public eye since nothing since 2018

Reply(1)
6
COLT
3d ago

If the tickets were free and a $1000 dinner I still wouldn't go

Reply(1)
11
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
HollywoodLife

Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle

(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ticketmaster Blames Everyone Else for Taylor Swift Presale Snafu

Ticketmaster wants to be excluded from this narrative. The ticket sales company is now blaming bot attacks and fans without presale codes for creating the “unprecedented traffic” that saw Taylor Swift fans experience excessive wait times and technical issues while trying to secure tickets for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Ticketmaster claims its site saw 3.5 billion system requests Tuesday, four times its previous peak. Swifties were eligible to sign up for a presale code days before the sale, with Ticketmaster randomly selecting fans to give the elusive codes to Monday night. However, the company didn’t weed out fans without codes in the queue, furthering the long wait times and overwhelming site traffic. Tennessee’s attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday he would launch a consumer protection probe in the wake of possible antitrust violations by Ticketmaster.
TENNESSEE STATE
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco

Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series which kicks off in March 2023 due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy