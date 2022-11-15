ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

No. 16 Virginia honors shooting victims, beats No. 5 Baylor

LAS VEGAS (AP)Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during...
Virginia Tech wins its opener in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Sean Pedulla scored 18 points with seven assists and Virginia Tech held off Old Dominion 75-71 on Thursday in the first round of the Charleston Classic. The Hokies (4-0) will play Penn State in Friday’s semifinals while the Monarchs (2-2) will face Furman. Grant Basile scored 15...
Longwood defeats VMI 90-58

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Nate Lliteras’ 21 points helped Longwood defeat VMI 90-58 on Friday night. Lliteras added five rebounds for the Lancers (2-2). DeShaun Wade scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilkins shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
