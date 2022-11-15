FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Nate Lliteras’ 21 points helped Longwood defeat VMI 90-58 on Friday night. Lliteras added five rebounds for the Lancers (2-2). DeShaun Wade scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilkins shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

