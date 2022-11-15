KINSTON — John Paul II’s furious fourth-quarter comeback came up just short in a 32-29 defeat at the hands of Arendell Parrott Academy in the NCISAA 8-man title game on the road Friday night. For the Saints, the title game loss was the third in as many years, while Arendell Parrott Academy claimed its second title in the last three seasons. Following a pair of Patriots touchdowns just 21 seconds...

