Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Fox After Cal's Loss to Southern: `I Think We Should Blame the Coach'
The Golden Bears fall to 0-4 for the first time since 1998.
High School Football: Saints edged by Patriots in title game
KINSTON — John Paul II’s furious fourth-quarter comeback came up just short in a 32-29 defeat at the hands of Arendell Parrott Academy in the NCISAA 8-man title game on the road Friday night. For the Saints, the title game loss was the third in as many years, while Arendell Parrott Academy claimed its second title in the last three seasons. Following a pair of Patriots touchdowns just 21 seconds...
Lakeside of Seattle finishes leftover business to claim WIAA Class 3A girls volleyball championship
YAKIMA, Wash. - For the first time since 2018, the Class 3A state volleyball championship trophy will not reside in a Spokane high school’s trophy case. Lakeside of Seattle took it to The Lilac City’s best on Friday, beating 2018 and 2019 champion Mount Spokane in a four-set semifinal before ...
Comments / 0