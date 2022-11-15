Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Ransomware is a global problem that needs a global solution
Our optimism was short-lived. Despite this action, 2022 looks set to top last year as the worst year on record for ransomware attacks; a recent report shows that attacks have increased by 80% year-over-year and that the cybercriminals responsible for these attacks have easily dodged law enforcement action by taking advantage of ransomware as a service, or by simply rebranding.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch...
makeuseof.com
42,000 Imposter Domains Used by Chinese Hackers in Huge Phishing Campaign
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. A Chinese hacking group known as "Fangxiao" is using thousands of imposter domains to target victims in a widespread phishing campaign. Thousands at Risk of Fangxiao...
TechRadar
Iranian hackers breached US govt agency, deploy crypto miner
An unnamed Iranian state-sponsored hacking group managed to compromise the endpoints belonging to an American Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) organization, and used its access to deploy a cryptocurrency miner. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) published (opens in new tab) the findings earlier this week. As per its report,...
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
Washington Examiner
Australia wants to ban ransomware payments
The Australian government will consider a controversial step of outlawing ransomware payments in the wake of a handful of major breaches, according to the top cybersecurity official there. Following recent data breaches at health insurer Medibank and telecom provider Optus, the Australian government will focus on new ways to fight...
TechCrunch
Hive ransomware actors have extorted over $100M from victims, says FBI
A joint advisory released by the FBI, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday revealed that the Hive ransomware gang has received upwards of $100 million in ransom payments from more than 1,300 victims since the gang was first observed in June 2021.
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
The defense chiefs of rival powers China and the U.S. will both attend next week's expanded meeting of Southeast Asian security ministers in Cambodia, though it's unclear whether they would meet face to face. China’s Defense Ministry said Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from Sunday to Thursday. The Department of Defense said Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will also attend following stops in Canada and Indonesia. Both officials plan to meet with participants on the margins of the main gathering of ministers from the 10-nation organization known as ASEAN.Their...
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in the strangest places. Not in the naïve new face, but in the hearts and minds of veteran activists and officials, who have gone through this...
Snorkel AI Accelerates Foundation Model Adoption with Data-centric AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Snorkel AI, the data-centric AI platform company, today introduced Data-centric Foundation Model Development for enterprises to unlock complex, performance-critical use cases with GPT-3, RoBERTa, T5, and other foundation models. With this launch, enterprise data science and machine learning teams can overcome adaptation and deployment challenges by creating large, domain-specific datasets to fine-tune foundation models and using them to build smaller, specialized models deployable within governance and cost constraints. New capabilities for Data-centric Foundation Model Development are available within Snorkel Flow, the company’s flagship platform, in preview. Visit here to join the virtual launch event at 10 AM PT on November 22, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005327/en/ Snorkel AI introduced Data-centric Foundation Model Development for enterprises. (Graphic: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Presagis Teams with Kambill Systems to Provide Artificial Intelligence-Based Geospatial Services in Asia Pacific
Presagis, a global leader in 3D advanced modelling and simulation software, has teamed with Kambill Systems of New Delhi, India, and their HelloGeo platform to offer fully automated, large-area artificial intelligence (AI) -based feature extraction services to national mapping agencies and other geospatial organizations in the Asia Pacific Region (APAC). The team’s first two contracts have been awarded by the Indian National Survey Agency/State Revenue Department of India for a massive building footprint and vegetation extraction from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data.
legalizationprofiles.org
springbig Ranks No. 84 on the Deloitte Fast 500 Annual List
Annual List Honors Companies Making Advancements in Technology, Media, Life Sciences, Fintech and Energy Tech. BOCA RATON, Fla. — springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today celebrated its placement on Deloitte’s list of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing companies in North America. The annual list highlights companies that redefine business, combine technological innovation and entrepreneurship and disrupt the technology industry. Ranked 84th out of 500 companies, springbig was recognized for its ability to help cannabis companies work smarter and more efficiently, paving the way to continued economic growth.
Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.
ffnews.com
Plum Ranked no.1 Fastest Growing Fintech in the UK in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Smart money app Plum today announces that it ranked no.1 among fintechs and no.5 overall in the 2022 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Plum grew 7,735 percent...
cxmtoday.com
Children’s Digital Privacy Act Could Market More Intrusive Age Verification Technologies
Governments and agencies have a duty to renew safeguarding measures that protect children online. The internet is flooded more than ever with content deemed inappropriate for younger audiences, thanks to the continuous advances of the World Wide Web. In September, The California Age Appropriate Design Code got passed into law...
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Sweden (2022)
Since AI is becoming more prevalent across all industries, numerous businesses use various strategies to innovate the artificial intelligence field. Let us glance at some of the most cutting-edge Swedish AI startups. Social robots have long been associated with science fiction. With the creation of a life-sized robotic face capable...
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
VP Harris meets briefly with China's Xi to 'keep lines open'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies
