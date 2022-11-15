ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

speedonthewater.com

Sequence Of The Week, II: PlayTradez Glass With Jackhammer

For the Super Stock-class PlayTradez team of Randy Sweers and Bryan Marquardt, Key West, Fla., has been a less-than-kind offshore racing venue. Fridays, as it happens, have been particularly rough on the team and its 32-foot Doug Wright raceboat. For the second year in a row, the PlayTradez raceboat took...
cohaitungchi.com

Top 24 Things to Do in Key West (That Aren’t Duval Street)

The little island community of Key West is famous for a handful of things; things like Key lime pie and Ernest Hemingway and Caribbean sunsets – and its party atmosphere, especially on Duval Street. But guess what? Just as New Orleans is much more than debauchery on Bourbon Street,...
southdadenewsleader.com

Large bicycle ride this weekend may impact traffic

The SMART Ride (Southernmost AIDS/HIV Ride) is a 165-mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West set for Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. • Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to take part in this event. • The riders will not be riding in a pack, but will...
keysweekly.com

IS THERE A LAWYER IN THE HOUSE? KEY WEST NEEDS A NEW ATTORNEY

Key West needs a new city attorney to replace Shawn Smith, who, after 16 years on the job, submitted a sharply worded resignation letter on Nov. 9 that criticizes the mayor’s overreach and questions her honesty. Officials discussed the process for replacing Smith during the Nov. 15 city commission...
