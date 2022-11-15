Read full article on original website
Sequence Of The Week, II: PlayTradez Glass With Jackhammer
For the Super Stock-class PlayTradez team of Randy Sweers and Bryan Marquardt, Key West, Fla., has been a less-than-kind offshore racing venue. Fridays, as it happens, have been particularly rough on the team and its 32-foot Doug Wright raceboat. For the second year in a row, the PlayTradez raceboat took...
Top 24 Things to Do in Key West (That Aren’t Duval Street)
The little island community of Key West is famous for a handful of things; things like Key lime pie and Ernest Hemingway and Caribbean sunsets – and its party atmosphere, especially on Duval Street. But guess what? Just as New Orleans is much more than debauchery on Bourbon Street,...
Large bicycle ride this weekend may impact traffic
The SMART Ride (Southernmost AIDS/HIV Ride) is a 165-mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West set for Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. • Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to take part in this event. • The riders will not be riding in a pack, but will...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Motorcyclist hits 117 mph in 45 zone, says he was late for flight, deputies say
A motorcyclist who was pulled over for going 115 mph in a 45 mph zone told authorities he was late for a flight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Florida man arrested after stealing 85 pounds of shrimp, deputies say
Deputies in the Florida Keys put a man behind bars Sunday after they say he stole 85 pounds of shrimp and other items from a storage facility.
IS THERE A LAWYER IN THE HOUSE? KEY WEST NEEDS A NEW ATTORNEY
Key West needs a new city attorney to replace Shawn Smith, who, after 16 years on the job, submitted a sharply worded resignation letter on Nov. 9 that criticizes the mayor’s overreach and questions her honesty. Officials discussed the process for replacing Smith during the Nov. 15 city commission...
