Read full article on original website
Related
967thevine.com
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
967thevine.com
Part of Hudson Street will close Thursday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closure on tap Thursday in Ithaca. The 200 block of Hudson Street will close between Pleasant and Prospect Streets to install water and sewer service to an apartment building. Pleasant and Prospect Streets will remain open. There will be no water service interruption during the work. It happens from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
967thevine.com
RSV cases rising across Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A rise in RSV cases locally. The Tompkins County Health Department is urging caution to families with infants or older adults. Symptoms of RSV are similar to the common cold, flu, and COVID, and usually appear in stages. It’s the most common cause of bronchiolitis...
967thevine.com
Tompkins, Cortland counties prepare budget votes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County legislators will vote on the 2023 budget proposal tomorrow. It includes about $208 million in spending. Money for highway equipment would be slashed by nearly 97 percent. Funding for Medicaid would also go down. County officials meet at 5:30 PM tomorrow to vote.
967thevine.com
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
967thevine.com
Burglary at Cornell dorm during fire alarm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A burglary at Cascadilla Hall. Cornell University Police received a report of a burglary just before 2 p.m Tuesday. The caller reported their laptop and iPad were stolen from their unlocked dorm room sometime between 1:29 p.m. and 1:47 p.m., while everyone was evacuated from the building for a fire alarm. Anyone with any information is asked to contact CUPD by calling Public Safety Communications at (607) 255-1111.
967thevine.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
967thevine.com
Tioga County man pleads guilty, could face life in prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty in United States District Court. 33-year-old Joseph Swansbrough, of Willseyville, was convicted of attempted enticement and coercion of a minor in the Northern District of New York Tuesday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old in September and October of 2021 in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts. He also admitted to traveling to a pre-arranged place in Broome County with intent to engage in sexual acts with the 10-year-old on October 12, 2021. Officials say Swansbrough was arrested when he arrived at the location and found in possession of candy he had promised to the child.
967thevine.com
Cornell receives large grant to study cancer prevention
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell researchers are developing vaccines that could possibly prevent cancer. The National Cancer Institute has granted the university $5.7 million to help with experiments. The Cornell Chronicle reports the vaccines will use the same type of technology as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19.
967thevine.com
GIAC Harvest Festival Dinner this Friday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Greater Ithaca Activities Center’s (GIAC) Annual Harvest Festival Dinner is upcoming. The free meals come with all the holiday fixings, and there’s a vegetarian option. The dinners will be pick-up only this year at 301 West Court Street (GIAC) in Ithaca. It’s highly recommended you reserve a meal ahead of time as supplies are limited. You can sign-up for preorders online, in person, or by calling GIAC at (607)-272-3622. Distribution will be Friday, November 18th, from 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Comments / 0