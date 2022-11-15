ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RnB Legend Roberta Flack Can No Longer Sing Following ALS Diagnosis

RnB icon Roberta Flack has lost her ability to sing and now struggles to speak due to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, according to her manager, Suzanne Koga. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” Koga told the Associated Press. The Grammy award winner will reportedly continue her music journey through work with her eponymous foundation, and hopes to inspire future generations of children with a joint book titled, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music. “I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” Flack, 85, said in a statement. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.” A documentary cataloguing the life and journey of the artist, Roberta, premieres Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.Read it at Associated Press
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”

Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
