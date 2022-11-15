Read full article on original website
Related
RnB Legend Roberta Flack Can No Longer Sing Following ALS Diagnosis
RnB icon Roberta Flack has lost her ability to sing and now struggles to speak due to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, according to her manager, Suzanne Koga. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” Koga told the Associated Press. The Grammy award winner will reportedly continue her music journey through work with her eponymous foundation, and hopes to inspire future generations of children with a joint book titled, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music. “I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” Flack, 85, said in a statement. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.” A documentary cataloguing the life and journey of the artist, Roberta, premieres Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.Read it at Associated Press
Roberta Flack’s ALS making it ‘impossible to sing,’ manager says
Grammy-winning singer and pianist Roberta Flack is no longer able to perform and struggles to speak following an ALS diagnosis, her manager confirmed Monday. “It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” Flack’s manager, Suzanne Koga, said in a statement to The Associated Press, noting that the degenerative disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak.”
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS
The beloved singer Roberta Flack has announced through a spokesperson that she is battling ALS. The brain disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or popularly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, has made it "impossible to sing and not easy to speak," the spokesperson said in a press release on Monday. The...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Tami Roman Left Corporate America On A Petty Note, ‘I Erased All My Work Off The Computer’
When Tami Roman entered the world of reality television, she had already been employed in corporate America. While starring on Basketball Wives, she worked as an administrator for Morgan Stanley. After she starred on the VH1 reality show for two seasons, she shared that Morgan Stanley gave her an ultimatum: work for them or VH1.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Would Perform 1 Ray Charles Song While Dancing Like James Brown
A songwriter said The Monkees' Micky Dolenz covering one of Ray Charles' songs proved Dolenz had musical prowess, despite what his critics said.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Wendy Williams Has Not Spoken to Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Since Finishing Rehab
There’s trouble brewing within the family of the former talk show host Wendy Williams. Reports claims that Williams hasn’t spoken to her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., since finishing a rehab stint at a wellness facility. The U.S. Sun reports that ever since Williams left the Malibu rehab facility,...
Yola: 5 Things To Know About The Country Soul Artist & ‘Elvis’ Star Performing At The 2022 AMAs
Yola (b. Yolanda Claire Quartey) is a British singer-songwriter, guitar god, and pure rockstar. Her music incorporates multiple sounds, from R&B to country soul to Britpop. She’s performing at the 2022 American Music Awards. One of the possible sleeper highlights of the 2022 American Music Awards is the performance...
Upworthy
Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special
Mariah Carey is back for the holidays. CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0