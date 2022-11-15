ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

How To Watch | NC State at Louisville TV time, point spread, storylines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several preseason magazines tagged the University of Louisville football team with a sixth place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division. After the Cards started ACC play with losses in their first three league games, the talk show lines lit up with predictions Louisville would...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 14 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Another SEC opponent awaits women's basketball as Knights head to UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team's challenging nonconference slate will come into focus once again Thursday evening when the Knights take the Memorial Coliseum floor at 7 (ET) to clash with Kentucky. The Wildcats (3-0) will represent the second opponent from the SEC in 11 days...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'

The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wataugaonline.com

Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJCL

Eighth-grader makes basketball team despite not having legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

On Sale Now: 2023 Kentucky Oaks and Derby tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets to the 2023 Kentucky Oaks and Derby went on sale at noon Friday. New next year at Churchill Downs will be reserved seating at the first turn. The covered space can fit more than 5,000 fans, giving them a view of the Twin Spires, the grandstand and the finish line.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy