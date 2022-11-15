Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
How To Watch | NC State at Louisville TV time, point spread, storylines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several preseason magazines tagged the University of Louisville football team with a sixth place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division. After the Cards started ACC play with losses in their first three league games, the talk show lines lit up with predictions Louisville would...
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 14 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
Another SEC opponent awaits women's basketball as Knights head to UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team's challenging nonconference slate will come into focus once again Thursday evening when the Knights take the Memorial Coliseum floor at 7 (ET) to clash with Kentucky. The Wildcats (3-0) will represent the second opponent from the SEC in 11 days...
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
Five star Junior Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky official visits
Karter Knox, a top 10 prospect in the junior class has taken two official visits this year. The 6-foot-6 five star who attends Tampa Catholic (Fla.) officially visited both Kentucky and Louisville with more expected throughout the year. “I’m not that far along in my recruitment process, Knox said. “I’ve...
Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
Eighth-grader makes basketball team despite not having legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
On Sale Now: 2023 Kentucky Oaks and Derby tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets to the 2023 Kentucky Oaks and Derby went on sale at noon Friday. New next year at Churchill Downs will be reserved seating at the first turn. The covered space can fit more than 5,000 fans, giving them a view of the Twin Spires, the grandstand and the finish line.
Travis Egan prepares for region final as third generation quarterback starring for Bullitt East
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The success of this year's Bullitt East football team is bringing back fond memories for some Charger fans. The Egan name is once again synonymous with football excellence at the school. Senior quarterback Travis Egan learned the game from his father Brandon, who coached him...
Fore! Louisville's Topgolf officially open after Friday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is now officially open in Louisville. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning, city leaders and families alike wasted no...
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
Did you know? In 1980, Bill Murray filmed 'Stripes' in a Louisville barbershop
More than 40 years ago, a downtown barbershop on West Market Street was transformed by film crews into a setting for "Stripes" starring Bill Murray. For six weeks starting in November 1980, Louisville and Fort Knox served as backdrops for parts of the film. While Murray is prominent in footage...
IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
