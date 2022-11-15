ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Memory Lane: Nov. 17, 1992

From the November 17, 1992 edition of The Wayne Herald. Norfolk woman shares Hitler youth experiences at Wayne Woman's Club. Gerda Daub O'Dey of Norfolk was a guest of the Wayne Woman's Club last Friday afternoon and shared her experiences as a Hitler Youth officer during World War II. Her...
WAYNE, MI
Four presentations, resignation on agenda

Four presentations and a resignation were on the agenda when the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education met in regular session on Nov. 14. From these presentations, the board received information on the district's financial health, the status of the facility committee's recommendation to the board, the district's construction manager's update and property and casualty insurance rates.
Bridges and lawsuit make up commissioner agenda

The Wayne County Commissioners met with Road Superintendent Mark Casey, held an executive session and approved a fund transfer and memorandum at the Nov. 15 meeting. After approving the consent and regular agendas, the commissioners unanimously passed the Nebraska Historic Tax Credit Fee fund transfer. According to Wayne County Clerk...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Masters named NSIC Coach of the Year

Wayne State football coach Logan Masters was named Coach of the Year by the Northern Sun Conference as the conference announced its football All-NSIC picks Thursday. In his first year as the Wildcats’ mentor, Masters led the team to a 9-2 regular-season record and the school’s first NSIC regular-season title and second playoff appearance in school history.
DETROIT, MI

