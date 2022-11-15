Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
TechCrunch
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
thefastmode.com
Cellnex Telecom Completes Acquisition of UK Tower Assets of CK Hutchison
Cellnex Telecom announced that it has completed its acquisition of the telecommunications tower assets of CK Hutchison in the UK (which includes interests in or revenues deriving from up to 6,600 sites, once the build to suit (BTS) programmes are completed), after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted final undertakings proposed by Cellnex and CK Hutchison in May this year (Final Undertakings) and following the agreement by Cellnex to transfer approximately 1,100 of Cellnex's existing sites to the UK telecommunications infrastructure operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG).
SpaceNews.com
Apple bringing SOS via satellite services to Europe in December
TAMPA, Fla. — Apple is extending its SOS via satellite service for iPhone 14 smartphones to parts of Europe in December, the company said Nov. 15 after bringing the capability online across the United States and Canada. The expansion will enable users outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage in France,...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
coinchapter.com
MATCH Chain Realizes the Dream of True Interoperability Between Ecosystems in WEB3
Builders, users, and institutions alike have been waiting in anticipation of the day when WEB3 is scalable and as easy to navigate as WEB2. Even with Sui and Aptos bursting onto the scene, Ethereum completing its merge, and exciting developments in NFTS and Layer 2s, we are still stuck asking, WEN!?
salestechstar.com
Samsara Recognized as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced it has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the third consecutive year. This respected list ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America and selects winners based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Samsara’s revenue grew 2,828% during this three-year period, as the company continues its trajectory of exhibiting substantial growth at scale.
gcaptain.com
Abu Dhabi Ports Acquires Spanish Logistics Firm to Further Global Expansion
Abu Dhabi Ports Group has purchased Spanish logistics firm Noatum for $680 million, its second acquisition this month as it looks to expand globally. For the company with 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the deal offers exposure to maritime and logistics activities in the Mediterranean as well as port facilities in Spain, AD Ports said in a statement Friday. Noatum also has a presence in Turkey, the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.
u.today
Ripple Partner Tranglo Expands in Asia's Most Developing Country
Ripple partner Tranglo has launched real-time cross-border payments in one of the fastest growing countries in the ASEAN region. Earlier, at the end of August, the company announced expansion into the UAE and the opening of a payment corridor there. This time it is time for Malaysia, but in a different way.
todaynftnews.com
Cardano’s largest NFT marketplace, the JPG store reaches a new milestone
The largest Cardano NFT marketplace, the JPG shop, tweeted about a recent civic triumph. Additionally, there has been an increase in network activity on the Cardano network, with over 30,000 wallets being added in the past week. As the Voltaire age approaches, Cardano will be able to show the industry...
todaynftnews.com
Royal, 3LAU’s marketplace, is finally launched to connect the masses with music NFTs
Royal, a giant name in the evolving music NFT space, has launched its much-awaited marketplace for music royalty rights. Initiated by “3LAU” Blau and JD Ross, Royal generated $16 million in August 2021 in a seed funding round. Royal raised another $55 million in November 2021 funding from...
financefeeds.com
Wise Business announces cashback for SMEs in UK ahead of global launch
“Small and medium-sized businesses face a tough business environment, so we want to help where we can. Giving businesses cashback on their spending is just one way we can do this. We’ll continue to do all we can to give businesses the international banking services they deserve, from providing features like cashback to building a world where money can move without borders.”
todaynftnews.com
Binance Introduces its Enhanced NFT Marketplace
Binance has recently introduced its marketplace for the enhanced NFT experience. The platform has majorly focused on introducing user-centric features and includes collections from other marketplaces such as OpenSea. There is a significant upgrade in the look and feel of the platform’s interface, where more ways are added through which...
mhwmag.com
Smart Vision Lights launches Lightgistics Machine Vision Lights for the Logistics Industry
Smart Vision Lights (SVL), a global provider in the design and manufacture of innovative LED illumination solutions, introduces the Lightgistics series, which aims to improve logistics and track-and-trace through machine vision lighting that offers greater than 10x brighter light pulses than its standard continuous mode. Highly reflective plastic wraps and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Abu Dhabi Crypto Hub, “Future of Finance Youth Circle” Launched
Holding its third day of sessions and panel discussions under the overarching theme of “Crypto Abu Dhabi”, Abu Dhabi Finance week witnessed the launch of Abu Dhabi Crypto Hub by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre (IFC) of the UAE’s capital. Given the rapid...
CoinTelegraph
TheHop, MOVE Estrella Galicia’s digital innovation program, makes the leap to the Web3
After four editions based on digital innovations related to Estrella Galicia’s value chain, especially in support of the hospitality channel, the program takes another step toward the exploration and development of Web3 initiatives. In its fifth edition, TheHop will focus on Web3, searching the entrepreneur ecosystem for use cases...
SpaceNews.com
Companies have diverging views on the future of European launch
BREMEN, Germany — Arianespace and German launch startups Isar Aerospace and Rocket Factory Augsburg are moving towards first launches next year but have mixed views on how the European launch sector has and should develop. Speakers from an established, institutional player in Arianespace and a pair of new companies...
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
todaynftnews.com
Flowcarbon joined forces with Project GodJira and Creature World
Flowcarbon has joined forces with Project GodJira and Creature World and added the two leading digital art projects to its climate-positive decentralized art collection. Project GodJira will offset over 700 tons of carbon emissions in order to become carbon negative and suggest other Web2/Web3 projects to offset their emissions. The...
Comments / 0