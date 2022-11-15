Read full article on original website
Related
Former Twitter executive tells people not to work at or advertise on site after Elon Musk takeover
Nobody should work at or advertise on Twitter after Elon Musk’s purchase of the company, according to a former executive. The “toxic takeover” means that people and brands should stay away from the site, according to Katie Jacobs Stanton, its former vice president for global media. Ms...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk responds after legendary investor Charlie Munger dubs Tesla a “minor miracle”
Elon Musk once noted that Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger told an entire table during a lunch back in 2009 “all the ways Tesla would fail.” Musk noted that while Munger’s comments made him “quite sad,” “I told him I agreed with all those reasons & that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway.”
Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season
In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
Elon Musk is camping out at Twitter HQ and Tesla investors are torqued
Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk isn’t bashful about touting his working hours and dropped a now deleted tweet early Monday morning letting the world know he’s got his nose to the grindstone for the sake of his new business endeavor. “I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all...
todaynftnews.com
Rarible makes the sale of NFTs and Marketplaces most desirable.
Rarible now integrates listings from major NFT marketplaces. At Rarible, royalties are also enforced to respect the creator’s fees. With the sale of the latest 7 NFTs, V1 PUNK #7677, Noxious-o (MetaHero Core), Degen Ape #4864, Rektguy #7879, Krap Chicken #1043, Meta Angel #5857, and Smirc #1024, Rarible has been showcased as a vibrant and variant powered community.
insideevs.com
Tesla Will Be "Largest And Most Profitable Company" In World: Ron Baron
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands Chair buys BAYC and Cool Cats NFT to support Artist Royalty
Yat Siu, the chairman of Animoca Brands, buys two more NFTs, BoredApeYC and CoolCats. The chairman further explained that buying these NFTs was to support the OpenSea Network’s artist royalty system and add NFT License Based collections under Animoca Brands. Animoca Brand intends to create an artist royalty system...
CNBC
'We will see spectacular failures': CEOs and investors on what the end of cheap money means for tech
LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
