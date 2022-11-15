Read full article on original website
Safe driving tips as MN wraps up Winter Hazard Awareness Week
Minnesotans have certainly had some practice over the last week or so, and now a quick refresher from the State Patrol on driving safety, as Minnesota wraps up Winter Hazard Awareness Week. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says always buckle up, maintain adequate distance from other vehicles, avoid distractions and stay alert — but just as important:
Hospitals’ Capacities Stressed As COVID, Early Flu Season Hit Simultaneously
Minnesota hospitals are feeling the stress as COVID-19 cases and early flu season pressure capacity limits. The state’s weekly pandemic update released yesterday says hospitals have neared peak capacity on four separate days this month. Hospitals are seeing about 475 COVID-19 patients a day so far this month. Early surges in pediatric and adult RSV and flu cases are also impacting treatment numbers.
Second Strike Vote Coming For Minnesota Nurses Association
(St. Paul, MN) — A second strike vote is coming for the Minnesota Nurses Association. The union announced yesterday that members will vote November 30th to authorize another possible strike at over a dozen Twin Cities and Twin Ports area hospitals. If the strike is approved, negotiators would have to give ten-day notice to hospital employees. The union held a three-day strike in September at both Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior hospitals.
Scott Jensen: MN Republicans Need To Shift Stance On Abortion
(St. Paul, MN) — Scott Jensen says Minnesota Republicans need to change their stance on abortion. The Former State Senator lost the governor’s race to Democrat Tim Walz in the last week’s midterm election. Jensen told Fox 9 that there’s no way Republicans can win if they’re adamant about completely banning abortions. He admitted that his shifting stance on the issue hurt his campaign. However, he also said people shouldn’t take his advice because he “got smoked by 190,000 votes.”
Over 30-Million Raised For Nonprofits On Give To The Max Day
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesotans are showing generosity during a statewide fundraiser. Over 30-million dollars was raised for nonprofits and schools on yesterday’s Give to the Max Day. Minnesota’s 14th annual giving holiday fell short of last year’s record-breaking 34-million dollars, but far exceeded 2019 and 2020 totals. GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg says the give-a-thon is “one of the largest grassroots fundraising events of its kind.”
