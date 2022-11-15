ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

aseaofred.com

Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries

Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
LYNCHBURG, VA
National football post

Commanders to honor slain Virginia football players

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals on Sunday to honor the three University of Virginia players who were shot to death on campus last weekend. The navy blue and orange decals will bear the numbers of the three players: No. 1 for Lavel Davis Jr., No. 15 for Devin Chandler and No. 41 for D’Sean Perry.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic

The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech

DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Lord Botetourt High School golf star Ashton Harper won’t have to go far to play the sport he loves. Harper signed with Virginia Tech to play golf and he’s excited for what the next chapter in his career has to offer. “It’s been...
DALEVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Christiansburg, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Martinsville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glenvar High School football team will have a game with Martinsville High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Amherst County High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to recent gun violence in the Hill city

Community reacts to recent gun violence in the Hill …. Community reacts to recent gun violence in Lynchburg. Friday Night Blitz Region 4D Semifinals – Amherst …. Friday Night Blitz Region 4D Semifinals – Amherst County at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Region 5D Semifinals. Friday Night Blitz...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg businesses supporting “Iron & Ale” after fatal shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) –Businesses around Lynchburg are teaming up to support the owners of Iron & Ale following last week’s deadly shooting where 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at the restaurant owned by his parents on Friday night. Starting November 16; The Water Dog, Market at...
LYNCHBURG, VA

