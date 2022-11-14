Read full article on original website
Oregon State vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch Pac-12 Week 12 football game
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers play on Saturday in a Pac-12 Week 12 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played in Tempe, Arizona. Who wins?:Oregon State vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds.
Lincoln Riley addresses health status of Eric Gentry, Mario Williams for UCLA game
USC is preparing to face a UCLA offense which has elite talent. Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet are a load to handle. Jake Bobo is a high-quality pass catcher. UCLA has other depth pieces at the skill positions which provide speed and open-field prowess. The Trojans figure to have their hands full on defense as it is.
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down bounce back win vs Montana State
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman gives his impressions of Oregon's win at home against Montana State and the progress the Ducks are making as they gear up for a big jump in the level of competition over the next 10 days. The Ducks will host No. 3 Houston on Sunday before playing in the PK85 in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend.
Trenton Bourguet on how he is feeling after his injury in the Washington State game
Arizona State's quarterback Trenton Bourguet discusses how he will be ready to go this Saturday when ASU takes on Oregon State in their final home game of the season.
Jerami Grant talks with Shams about teaming up with Lillard, season so far
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant sat down with Shams Charania of Stadium/The Athletic in a new video released this morning. Grant talked about he Lillard planning to team up, understanding how hard Dame’s job is, and the Trail Blazers’ success so far this season. Watch the entire video...
Comparing the QBs: WSU's Cameron Ward vs. Arizona's Jayden de Laura
PULLMAN -- All eyes are on the quarterbacks heading into the Washington State-Arizona game on Saturday 11 a.m. in Tucson (TV: Pac-12 Network). What happens when Arizona's Jayden de Laura, the brash former Cougar quarterback who transferred to the Wildcats in January, and Washington State's Cameron Ward, the even-keeled Incarnate Word transfer, who replaced de Laura, take the field.
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
A look at all of the college football coaching changes in 2022
Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday. Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities. Moses replaces Mike Nealy, who stepped down in the spring after eight years in charge. Moses has more than two decades of experience building sports and entertainment properties, including the Military Bowl and AT&T Nationals Football Classic. He also helped bring NASCAR back to Nashville for the first time in nearly 40 years. Moses will be charged with making sure the Fiesta Bowl stays relevant in a rapidly changing NCAA football playoff landscape. The game is currently part of the College Football Playoff rotation, hosting a national semifinal game every three years.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets – three things to watch
The 10-4 Portland Trail Blazers host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night from Moda Center. While there are multiple storylines to follow with each team, here are the three things to watch for in tonight’s game:. Jusuf Nurkic’s mobility – Nurkic played Tuesday night against the Spurs after missing...
How to watch Idaho vs. Cal State Bakersfield: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 1-1; Idaho 1-2 The Idaho Vandals are 2-6 against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Big 50: Arizona Republic's top AIA high school basketball players for 2022-23 season
With the 2022-23 Arizona Interscholastic Associaton boys basketball season about to start, here's a good watch list to get ready. These are The Republic's top 10 players across the state, including all classes. High school coaches gave input from their teams in gathering this list. To see a full list of The Republic's Top 50 players, visit azcentral.com/sports/high-schools: ...
