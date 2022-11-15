Read full article on original website
Last day to weigh in on new Trent/Sullivan Interchange is Friday, November 18
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For drivers who commute to and from Spokane Valley, today’s the last day to weigh in on a new design for the Trent Ave./Sullivan Rd. interchange. Four different designs are on the table for how the roads would be rebuilt and how traffic will flow. The City of Spokane Valley says the project is just in...
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub
Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
Coeur d'Alene council to discuss height and parking restrictions in downtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to discuss the potential of height and parking restrictions in the downtown overlay district, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Councilman Dan Gookin read an email from a local architect saying he was “disappointed and heartsick” that...
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
Spokane car break-ins: Growing pains of a growing city | Boomtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Keeping your car from being stolen or broken into in Spokane is a growing problem. Just ask Chef Michael Owens at the People’s Waffle downtown. “I've had a couple times actually, a couple different occasions, where my back window has been busted out,” said Owens.
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup
SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
Spokane Public Schools superintendent wins superintendent of the year
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Washington state. The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools. The announcement was made...
WA audit: Governments lack data-driven approach in homelessness response
To make progress on reducing homelessness, local governments need to rely more on data to make decisions and do a better job of monitoring — and correcting — the nonprofits and organizations they contract with, according to a new report by the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The...
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
Do you know the best barbershop in Spokane?
I want to change my haircut by perming and coloring it. Do you know the best barbershop in Spokane? Please give me some suggestions.
Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine
KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
