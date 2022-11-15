ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub

Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
Spokane car break-ins: Growing pains of a growing city | Boomtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Keeping your car from being stolen or broken into in Spokane is a growing problem. Just ask Chef Michael Owens at the People’s Waffle downtown. “I've had a couple times actually, a couple different occasions, where my back window has been busted out,” said Owens.
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup

SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
Spokane Public Schools superintendent wins superintendent of the year

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Washington state. The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools. The announcement was made...
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine

KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
