Former Los Angeles Dodger, Yasiel Puig, Agrees To Plead Guilty For Illegal Gambling Operation

Former Los Angeles Dodger Yasiel Puig is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to federal law enforcement officials regarding bets totaling more than a quarter million dollars that he placed with an illegal gambling operation.

Puig, who played with the Dodgers from 2013-2018, has agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000 and make his initial appearance on Nov. 15 in United States District Court after reaching a plea agreement on Aug. 29.

According to his plea agreement, in May 2019, Puig began placing bets on sporting events through a third party– identified in court documents as “Agent 1” – who worked on behalf of an illegal gambling business run by Wayne Joseph Nix , 46, of Newport Coast.

“When given the opportunity to be truthful about his involvement with Nix’s Gambling businesses, Mr. Puig chose not to,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Los Angeles Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher. “Mr. Puig’s lies hindered the investigators’ and prosecutors’ legal and procedural tasks.”

Puig called and sent text messages to Agent 1 with wagers on sporting events, then submitted by Agent 1 to the Nix gambling business on Puig’s behalf, totaling gambling debts to the company of $282,900 by June 2019.

Agent 1 and another person identified in court papers as “Individual B” instructed Puig to make a check or wire transfer payable to a Nix gambling business client.

Puig withdrew $200,000 from a Bank of America branch in Glendale, then purchased two cashiers’ checks for $100,000 each that were made payable to Individual A.

After being given access to the website, Puig made an additional 899 bets on tennis, football, and basketball games through the site from July 4, 2019 to September 29, 2019.

In January 2022, federal investigators interviewed Puig in the presence of his lawyer and despite being warned that lying to federal agents is a crime, Puig lied several times.

During the interview, he falsely stated that he only knew Agent 1 from baseball and that he never discussed gambling with him, when in fact Puig discussed sports betting with Agent 1 hundreds of times on the telephone and via text message.

After agents showed Puig a copy of one of the cashiers’ checks he purchased on June 25, 2019, Puig falsely stated that he did not know the person who instructed him to send $200,000 in cashiers’ checks to Individual A.

Puig, who currently plays professional baseball in South Korea, faces a crime that carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .