Zier, Lamer recognized by Central Kansas Extension District
Two long-time community volunteers in Saline County were recently recognized by the Central Kansas Extension District (CKD) Governing Body for the unselfish energy and time they have given to the local Extension program. Sharon Zier and Eric Lamer, both of Salina, were named recipients of the 2022 CKD Extension Appreciation Award.
Salina's Campbell Plaza decorated for the holidays
Like elves in the final stretch before Christmas, three men from UltraShine Holiday Lights braved the November cold Monday to provide some holiday cheer in downtown Salina. Surrounded by a myriad of boxes full of Christmas tree branches and ornaments, the three worked to build an 18-foot Christmas tree in Campbell Plaza. The tree will serve as the Salina community Christmas tree and will be officially lit Saturday as a part of Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights.
Winter youth CityGo passes go on sale today
OCCK Transportation has announced the continuation of the Winter Pass to the successful CityGo Get On & Go program for Salina area youth ages 7-18. Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Winter Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. Youth must show the drivers their Get On & Go pass when they board the buses. Face masks and social distancing policies will be followed as needed.
Hutchinson farmer among winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
Thanksgiving food drive brings in over four tons of food
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Food Bank of Reno County received nearly 9,000 pounds of food in the “We’ll Leave Our Lights On" food drive this week. Penny Taapken said they received 8,958 pounds of donations. Sanctuary lights shone in 24 Hutchinson area churches on Wednesday, November 16th...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
100s of motorcyclists expected for 36th annual Salina Toy Run
Hundreds of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts will be bringing Christmas cheer to those who need it most this weekend. The riders for the Salina Toy Run will begin to line up at noon Sunday in the southeast parking lot of the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. The riders will depart at 2 p.m. and will move north on Ninth Street to W. Elm Street. From there, they will go east to N. Santa Fe Avenue, then south to E. Crawford Street. Riders then will go east to S. Ohio Street and south to E. Magnolia Road before turning west to the final destination of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Road.
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
WIBW
Local Ronald McDonald House receives more than $6K from Great Clips
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great Clips salons from five Kansas cities have raised more than $6,000 for the Northeast Kansas Ronald McDonald House charity following its monthlong fundraiser. The Great Clips salons in Topeka, Emporia, Junction City, Manhattan, and Salina raised $6,925 for the Ronald McDonald House during October for...
ksal.com
UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton
A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
ksal.com
Free Grocery Giveaway Planned
A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning. The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
KAKE TV
After tragedy strikes food bank in small Kansas town, the littlest resident steps up in the biggest way
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - Dozens of struggling residents in a small town in Marion County rely on a monthly food bank put on by the church just to get by. Just before the event this month, its freezers went out, and it lost everything. But one of the town's littlest residents stepped up in the biggest way.
Unemployment rate up slightly in Saline County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
New tax credit benefits Salina Tech donors, others
A new state tax credit program allows people to make donations to Salina Area Technical College, and cut at least 60 percent of the donation from their Kansas income tax bill, and cut their federal income taxes as well. For example, someone who donates $10,000 to Salina Tech in 2022...
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
Salina Downtown Holiday Festival, Parade of Lights Saturday
Get a good start on your holiday celebration with Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights Saturday. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted and include the following, according to information from Salina Downtown, Inc. Photos with Santa at Sharp Performance, 131 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Letters...
Salina Symphony, Ballet Salina to present 'The Nutcracker' Dec. 10-11
Celebrate the holiday season with the Salina Symphony and Ballet Salina production of The Nutcracker. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 4 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. This beloved story of a young girl’s Christmas Eve dream never fails to touch the heart and create a lasting memory for the whole family.
