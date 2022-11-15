ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Disrespected in Cy Young Award Voting

The Julio Urias disrespect continues. Urias has finished in third place in voting for the National League Cy Young Award. The left-hander finished behind Marlins ace, Sandy Alcantara, and Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves. It’s hard to make a case against Alcantara, as he was one of baseball’s best pitchers all season long. But Urias continues to fly under the radar, as one of the most disrespected and under-appreciated players in the league.
Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future

Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
Dodgers News: Mark Prior on the Loss of Tyler Anderson in Free Agency

Tyler Anderson led the Dodgers in innings pitched in 2022 and finished fifth in the National League in ERA, bringing an unexpected steadiness to a starting rotation that had a lot more volatility than they might have expected. Only Anderson and Julio Urias remained healthy all season, with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Andrew Heaney all missing significant time with injuries.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Sheds Light on Conversations with Cody Bellinger

On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers made the difficult decision to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, who would have been due to make about $18 million in arbitration. Bellinger, of course, was the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2019 NL Most Valuable Player, but he’s posted a combined OPS+ of just 64 over the past two seasons. Shoulder and leg injuries surely played a part in his struggles, but thus far he hasn’t been able to get things figured out offensively.
Justin Turner News: Free Agent Sounds Willing to be Patient Waiting for Dodgers

When the Dodgers decided not to exercise their $16 million option on Justin Turner last week, the longtime L.A. third baseman became a free agent for the third time since he came home to Los Angeles before the 2014 season. Each of the first two times, he ended up re-signing with the Dodgers — a four-year deal after 2016 and a two-year deal (with the team option) after 2020.
Dodgers: What Could James Outman’s Role Look Like Next Season?

Dodgers prospect James Outman got a brief cup of coffee in the big leagues in late July and early August, homering in his first MLB at-bat on July 31 and posting a 1.409 OPS in four games with Los Angeles. Outman also had a 1.018 OPS in 252 Triple-A plate appearances after posting a .946 OPS in 307 PA in Double-A. Overall, Outman hit 32 homers and drove in 109 runs across the three levels.
Dodgers: Could Cody Bellinger Still Return to LA Following Non-Tender? And Should He?

Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent. That means he’ll have the opportunity to negotiate his next contract with all 30 MLB teams. Yes, that includes the Dodgers. Although the Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger, that doesn’t mean his time in Los Angeles is 100% over. The Dodgers didn’t want to pay him the approximately $18 million he would’ve made with arbitration, but they could still find a middle ground.
Dodgers Rumors: LA May Be Exploring Trade Options for Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers have until 5pm Pacific today to make a decision on whether to tender a contract to outfielder Cody Bellinger. If they choose to tender him, he would be eligible for arbitration and likely make $17-18 million in 2023, which is a lot of money for a guy who has been very bad offensively over the past two seasons. They could non-tender him and let him walk, or they could non-tender him and try to bring him back on a lower-dollar contract.
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

