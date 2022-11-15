Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Disrespected in Cy Young Award Voting
The Julio Urias disrespect continues. Urias has finished in third place in voting for the National League Cy Young Award. The left-hander finished behind Marlins ace, Sandy Alcantara, and Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves. It’s hard to make a case against Alcantara, as he was one of baseball’s best pitchers all season long. But Urias continues to fly under the radar, as one of the most disrespected and under-appreciated players in the league.
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future
Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts on Managing Struggling Star Players
The Dodgers won 111 games in the 2022 regular season, their best record in franchise history and the best record by a National League team in over a century. For that, 17 of 30 voters for Manager of the Year thought Dave Roberts was one of the three best managers in the league. The other 13? Who knows.
Dodgers News: Two Prospects Take Home Final Weekly Honors at AFL
The Dodgers prospects showed out once again as the final week of the Arizona Fall League comes to a close. In recognition of their efforts, pitcher Emmet Sheehan and outfielder Jose Ramos were rewarded with the hitter and pitcher of the week honors for there respective positions (via MLB). Sheehan...
Dodgers News: 111 Win Season Ranks Near Top Of Dave Roberts Career Accomplishments
To record the most wins in franchise history, especially for an organization like the Dodgers, is no easy feat. Despite the season coming to a screeching halt in the NLDS, it doesn’t take anything away from Dave Roberts and the fantastic season the team had. The Dodgers looked like...
Dodgers: Kershaw’s Challenge Raises $1.8 Million With ‘KC Live’ Benefit Concert
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, have raised over $16 million over the past 11 years through their foundation, Kershaw’s Challenge. Their efforts are focused on four locations: Dallas, Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic, and Zambia. The foundation’s website describes their mission:. Kershaw’s Challenge is a...
Dodgers News: Mark Prior on the Loss of Tyler Anderson in Free Agency
Tyler Anderson led the Dodgers in innings pitched in 2022 and finished fifth in the National League in ERA, bringing an unexpected steadiness to a starting rotation that had a lot more volatility than they might have expected. Only Anderson and Julio Urias remained healthy all season, with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Andrew Heaney all missing significant time with injuries.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Sheds Light on Conversations with Cody Bellinger
On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers made the difficult decision to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, who would have been due to make about $18 million in arbitration. Bellinger, of course, was the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2019 NL Most Valuable Player, but he’s posted a combined OPS+ of just 64 over the past two seasons. Shoulder and leg injuries surely played a part in his struggles, but thus far he hasn’t been able to get things figured out offensively.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Acquire RHP Jake Reed From Red Sox
The third time’s the charm for the Dodgers as they acquire RHP Jake Reed once again. Reed is set to enter his third season in the league and third stint with the Dodgers during the span. Reed was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox although he began the...
Justin Turner News: Free Agent Sounds Willing to be Patient Waiting for Dodgers
When the Dodgers decided not to exercise their $16 million option on Justin Turner last week, the longtime L.A. third baseman became a free agent for the third time since he came home to Los Angeles before the 2014 season. Each of the first two times, he ended up re-signing with the Dodgers — a four-year deal after 2016 and a two-year deal (with the team option) after 2020.
Dodgers News: NL West Rival Showing Interest in Kenley Jansen
Longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen left Los Angeles in free agency last offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Braves. Jansen led the National League with 41 saves in 2022, but his ERA and other underlying stats made for the second-worst season of his career, better only than 2019. Jansen...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Opens Up Of His Philosophical Changes Over The Past Seven Seasons
There’s a reason Dave Roberts was able to coach the Dodgers to 111 wins and to three World Series appearances (one championship) during this seven-year tenure. Roberts was not able to win the Manager of the Year Award, but his accomplishments this season can’t be understated. Roberts points...
Dodgers: What Could James Outman’s Role Look Like Next Season?
Dodgers prospect James Outman got a brief cup of coffee in the big leagues in late July and early August, homering in his first MLB at-bat on July 31 and posting a 1.409 OPS in four games with Los Angeles. Outman also had a 1.018 OPS in 252 Triple-A plate appearances after posting a .946 OPS in 307 PA in Double-A. Overall, Outman hit 32 homers and drove in 109 runs across the three levels.
Trea Turner Rumors: MLB Reporter Feels There is One Path Back to Dodgers For Free Agent
Trea Turner’s free agency is likely to be one of the biggest storylines of the Dodgers offseason, even if it spends most of the time in the background. The All-Star is one of four big-name shortstops on the market, with more than four teams looking for help in the middle of the infield.
Dodgers: Could Cody Bellinger Still Return to LA Following Non-Tender? And Should He?
Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent. That means he’ll have the opportunity to negotiate his next contract with all 30 MLB teams. Yes, that includes the Dodgers. Although the Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger, that doesn’t mean his time in Los Angeles is 100% over. The Dodgers didn’t want to pay him the approximately $18 million he would’ve made with arbitration, but they could still find a middle ground.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Will Be Non-Tendered
The moment many of us expected has finally arrived. The Dodgers are reportedly non-tendering OF Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was among those to report on the two-time All-Star. This move doesn’t come as a surprise, as Bellinger was eligible to get around $18...
Dodgers News: Edwin Rios Joins Bellinger in Free Agency Following Non-Tender
Earlier today, news broke that the Los Angeles Dodgers have non-tendered former MVP, Cody Bellinger. However, your Los Angeles Dodgers are not done non-tendering their players. The club officially announced that they have non-tendered two other players with Belli today. After only appearing in 112 regular season games since 2019,...
Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium Faces Massive Traffic Issues, Fans Miss Start of Show
The Dodgers do a lot of great bobbleheads. They also sometimes do some that make you scratch your head a little bit. When the Dodgers announced they were doing an Elton John bobblehead last season, a friend of mine posted on Facebook:. “Ok am I missing something? Just heard on...
Dodgers Rumors: LA May Be Exploring Trade Options for Cody Bellinger
The Dodgers have until 5pm Pacific today to make a decision on whether to tender a contract to outfielder Cody Bellinger. If they choose to tender him, he would be eligible for arbitration and likely make $17-18 million in 2023, which is a lot of money for a guy who has been very bad offensively over the past two seasons. They could non-tender him and let him walk, or they could non-tender him and try to bring him back on a lower-dollar contract.
