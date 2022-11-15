ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

theadvocate.com

Letters: Telling us where to get Hubig's pies is public service journalism

Hubig's pies are even better than I remembered. Eating my first one in 10 long years was like waking up on Christmas morning and realizing that Santa had come while I had slept. Thank you for publishing the article telling us where we could find them. GUY SHARPLESS. retired. New...
whereyat.com

Best Upscale Bars in New Orleans | NOLA Upscale Bars You'll Love

Here in the Big Easy, it's easy enough to walk down the street and find a picture-perfect neighborhood joint to get some good spirits with good company. There are lots of places to get delicious cocktails in New Orleans. But where do you go to find an upscale bar in New Orleans with a swanky atmosphere?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

UNO gala honors alumni achievements

Hundreds turned out to celebrate at the University of New Orleans' annual gala celebrating alumni achievement, held recently at The National WWII Museum. Presented by the National Urban League, the gala was part of a weeklong slate of activities that marked the kickoff of Next Is Now, the university’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign.
HOMER, LA
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Holds A Class Of 2000 Reunion With Former McMain High School Classmates

Lil Wayne hosted a high school reunion with his former Eleanor McMain classmates in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 28th. While in his hometown for the 6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest, Tunechi reconnected with old friends at Fulton Alley bowling venue by hosting a Class Of 2000 reunion that was produced by Melissa Harvey and The Goldwing Group.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Toast serves classic breakfast and originals like aebelskivers. New location coming soon

Since the first location opened in 2014, Toast has become a top choice for both locals and tourists looking for a little more than a classic breakfast. The dishes on the menu are familiar, including the French toast, omelets and toast, but it's the variety of house-made fillings and toppings that make dining at Toast an experience. Pulling inspiration from Europe, the restaurant also shows its range with aebelskivers and crepes.
GRETNA, LA
myneworleans.com

InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From a Big Freedia spatula to an Electric Girls candle, you'll feel good about giving these 5 gifts

Whether a holiday gift or a little something for a hostess, choose items that benefit a worthwhile cause. From Three Bluebirds, a “1% for the Planet” business that donates a portion of all profits to environmental causes, this biodegradable dishcloth can absorb 20 times its weight and replace 17 rolls of paper towels. It’s made of 70% cellulose and 30% organic cotton and can be washed up to 200 times in the washing machine or top rack of the dishwasher.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

New Orleanians fight for equitable housing

Local renters, including college students staying in properties near Loyola and Tulane, have encountered what one housing expert called a “lopsided” system in favor of the city’s landlords. The expert, Maxwell Ciardullo, director of policy and communications and the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center, said the majority...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders

There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.

