Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
The Toyota RAV4 Truck Will Tackle the Ford Maverick for Revenge
The Toyota RAV4 truck could be in the works to tackle the Ford Maverick. See what to expect with the Toyota Scout or new compact option. The post The Toyota RAV4 Truck Will Tackle the Ford Maverick for Revenge appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
Road & Track
Toyota's New 'Trailhunter' Trim Is Built for Overlanding
Toyota announced a new Trailhunter trim for its trucks at SEMA 2022 on Tuesday, promising a factory-built rig designed to support the growing community of overlanders. To give us a taste of what's coming, the company showed off a Tundra Trailhunter concept at the show. The concept features a Trailhunter-specific...
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition
The 2023 Toyota Camry and 2023 Kia K5 both impress. But the Camry has three advantages over its Kia rival. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Consumer Reports Most Reliable SUVs for 2023
Consumer Reports' most reliable SUVs for 2023 are the 2023 Lexus GX, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. The post Consumer Reports Most Reliable SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Prius teased again before its debut in 2 days
Short of a miracle, 2022 will be the lowest-selling year for the Toyota Prius in a couple of decades, if not ever. The car that ushered the industry into hybrid powertrains the same way Tesla has led the industry to go electric only sold about 30,000 units in the U.S. through the end of October. That's about half last year's total of 59,010 units, well down from the roaring years of 2007 to 2016 when dealers moved anywhere from about 150,000 to 240,000 units every year. It's time for something new, which we'll see this coming week when the Prius debuts in Japan. The automaker's released a new teaser to keep the flame alive until then, previewing the lighting signature and shape from head-on.
Why Hasn’t Honda Discontinued the Ridgeline Pickup Truck?
The 2023 Honda Ridgeline is Honda's mid-size truck. Is the brand discontinuing it? The post Why Hasn’t Honda Discontinued the Ridgeline Pickup Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Genesis Poised To Pass Tesla In Critical EV Sports Car and Convertible Concept Market
Genesis has now shown off its latest concept electric sports car design. This time a convertible. This puts Genesis way ahead of Tesla in one critical EV market segment. Today, Genesis released images of its latest concept car, the X Convertible. With this latest addition to its EV line, Genesis completes its X concept trilogy. All three concepts share the same architecture and electric powertrain. The convertible joins the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concepts in the company’s portfolio of electric cars it doesn’t yet build.
torquenews.com
McLaren Latest Automaker To Abandon High Tax State For Texas
The migration of automakers and other businesses from high-tax states to Texas continues. This time it’s New York that loses a company. McLaren, The Americas has a brand-new North American headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company’s President, Nicolas Brown, and the Mayor of Coppell, Wes Mays, were joined by more than 50 enthusiastic McLaren supercar owners on Saturday to officially inaugurate the company’s grand opening.
This Honda Hybrid Truck Could Be a Winner
The Ridgeline is Honda's mid-size truck. Is Honda planning a hybrid variant? The post This Honda Hybrid Truck Could Be a Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Report: Tesla's Plummeting Shopper Consideration In Q3 Signals Weakening Demand
A new report provides some insight as to why Tesla’s lead times have dropped so dramatically in the U.S. Kelley Blue Book has just released its Q3 Brand Watch Report, and the news is not good for Tesla. Among luxury-priced brands, Tesla has now dropped to the sixth most-shopped brand overall. KBB describes the reduced shopper demand for Tesla as “Plummeting.”
torquenews.com
Subaru BRZ Is Now One Of 10 Vehicles With The Lowest 5-Year Depreciation
Is the 2023 Subaru BRZ a good value for sports car shoppers? A new study says the BRZ holds its value best and is one of the ten best new models you can buy today. Which model is the best value if you are considering a new sports car? A recent study for iSeeCars reveals the 2023 Subaru BRZ is now one of the top ten vehicles with the lowest five-year depreciation. It's your best sports car pick because it holds its value better than any other mainstream (non-luxury) sports car.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Bullish Production Rate for 2023 and Huge Profit
Tesla continues to sell very car it makes, even in a down economy. For 2023, Tesla could have a very bullish year and upwards of 2.4 million vehicles produced and delivered. Tesla's Bullish Production Rate for 2023 and Huge Profit. Tesla continues to sell every car it makes and continues...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Cars in Quicksilver Spotted at Giga Berlin
A few days ago one of our Berlin friends noticed Tesla Model Y cars in a new Quicksilver color spotted at Giga Berlin factory's parking lot. If anyone of you have ordered them, when do you expect the delivery, he asked. If you remember, about 10 or so days ago...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model S Receives Five Stars At Euro NCAP
There are only a few weeks left for the re-start of deliveries of the Tesla Model S. The electric sedan received a renovation that had caused its disappearance from the on-line configurators for more than a year. Now the Model S returns with many new features, and once again very successfully passing the Euro NCAP crash tests, where it managed to get five stars.
Comments / 0