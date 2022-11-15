(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested after abandoning 29 cats at the Leelanau County veterinary office.Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals.She was arraigned on Nov. 15, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for next month.According to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, the cats were abandoned on Oct. 6 in Elmwood Township.Munchkins' Mission cat rescue accepted 13 of the cats, where they received care before they were ready for adoption.The sheriff's office reminds people to contact their local humane societies or veterinarians if they are unable to care for their pets, to ensure proper care for the well-being of the animals.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO