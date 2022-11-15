Read full article on original website
DJ Khaled Encourages You to Keep Going With His New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection
In the collaborations space, Jordan Brand makes it a point to align with impactful partners in the music realm. Artists such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and DJ Khaled are currently on its roster, the latter of which is the latest member to introduce a collaborative collection with Michael Jordan’s imprint. While the “We The Best” mogul’s latest initiative keys in on the Air Jordan 5, it also entails new clothing pieces, all having just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
FACE and atmos Dress adidas Samba in Daisy Embroidery
First introduced in the ’50s by founder Adi Dassler, the iconic Samba silhouette continues to be one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes. Following several recent collaborations with the likes of Pharrell, IRAK, and Wales Bonner, adidas Originals now partners with atmos and illustrator Face Oka for a special-edition take on the football sneaker.
The Hundreds Channels Nostalgia With ‘The Land Before Time’ Capsule Collection
LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds just dropped its collaboration with the iconic film franchise, The Land Before Time. First released in 1988, The Land Before Time is an animated film series about dinosaurs, initially produced by Don Bluth, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. The storyline follows an Apatosaurus named Little Foot and his group of friends as they embark on adventures of survival while learning lessons about life and friendship along the way.
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
Retro Rumble: Air Jordan 1 "Lost & Found" vs. 1985 Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"
It’s been 37 years since Jordan Brand first released the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” in 1985, and the famed red, white and black iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker is arguably more popular than ever in 2022. The “Chicago” has long enjoyed high status in the Jumpman’s greater cultural pyramid — it was retroed in 1994, 2013 and 2015, and has served as a canvas for Off-White™ and Trophy Room’s collaborative efforts — but in the last two years its prestige has risen to even greater levels thanks to a memorable appearance in The Last Dance, some eye-popping auction results, a proliferation of Instagram archive pages and renewed interest in both original pairs and artificially-aged styles.
Daiki Tsuneta Announces His Own adidas Superstar Collaboration
When it comes to and its ever-classic Superstar, a common theme that we’ve seen is that the brand has a tendency of filtering this silhouette through the minds of various musical artists from all genres. We’ve seen Pharrell do 50 of his own colorways, Beyoncé make her own platform version and Run-D.M.C. craft their own nostalgic installment, and now the German imprint is calling Daiki Tsuneta to put his own spin on the shell-toed kicks.
Drake's NOCTA Teases New Collection of "Street Uniform"
Drake’s NOCTA label has just presented its latest high-profile garment collection and this time, it adopts a strong purple color palette across a series of tracksuits and outwear designed to be “Street Uniform.”. Drizzy has been keeping busy as of late, both in the music studio and out...
You Can Now Buy Saul Nash's FW22 Runway Collection
Having won 2022’s International Woolmark Prize, Saul Nash is not just a name to watch but one to invest in. Luckily, the London-based designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Ritual,” is now available to buy. “Ritual” explored British Afro-Caribbean culture and centered itself around a film directed...
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
CELINE Summer 2023 Serves Off-Duty Supermodel Chic and Rockstar Nostalgia
If Hedi Slimane is sure of anything, it’s that he’s sure of himself. For CELINE‘s Summer 2023 collection, the lauded designer looks to codes that have come to define him and the House he creates for, doubling down on what has made the French luxury brand favored among the glitterati.
‘Who Is Stan Smith?’ Tells the Story of a Tennis Legend and His Iconic Sneakers
The Stan Smith has graced the feet of everyone from John Lennon to JAY-Z and David Bowie to Barack Obama. It’s been reimagined by Balenciaga, NIGO and Raf Simons, and doodled on by Pharrell. It’s loved in country clubs and on city streets, set a Guinness world record for the most pairs of an athletic shoe ever sold back in 1988 (22 million at the time) and has a product familiarity in the footwear sphere only rivaled by Michael Jordan’s long-running Air Jordan line (which it precedes by several years).
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of Nike x Cactus Plan Flea Market’s Half Zip Jacket and more cozy outerwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with an extensive range of apparel, footwear, and miscellaneous goods for week 96. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing...
ICECREAM Taps Vandy The Pink for Graphic-Heavy Collection
Following his collaboration with CASETiFY and Clarks, Vandy The Pink now works with BBC ICECREAM for a special collaboration consisting of fun feel-good illustrations, bright colors, and premium materials across everyday silhouettes. For his latest project, the Korean-born, Virginia-based designer alters ICECREAM’s iconic motifs such as its Cones N Bones...
Moncler Launches Maya 70 Jacket by Pierpaolo Piccioli
As part of ‘s 70th-anniversary celebration, the Italian outerwear label has dispatched the Moncler Maya 70 Collaborations: a series of seven reinterpretations of the label’s signature Maya jacket by seven industry-leading visionaries. In its sixth iteration, the initiative introduces a stripped-back take on the silhouette by Pierpaolo Piccioli, out November 19.
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Gets Dressed With a "Pecan/Yellow Ochre" Scheme
There are only several weeks left to get through of 2022, so is making sure to carve out room to release more Air Max 1 colorways so it can maximize its 35th anniversary celebration. After recently getting unveiled in a luxe “Burgundy Crush” palette, the Nike Sportswear model is now furthering along its fall-friendly range with a brand new “Ugly Duckling” makeup that take on a “Pecan/Yellow Ochre” motif.
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
Pedro Pedro Releases New Print With Louis Buhl & Co.
“The paintings take on their own life, outside of my everyday encounters with the objects depicted.”. Pedro Pedro is a Los Angeles-based artist who brings the traditional genre of still-life into the present day. While all the usual visuals are there, chalices of wine, flowers and so on, Pedro somewhat parodies the whole genre by including mundane objects like car keys and a dilapidated wallet to reflect the anxieties of contemporaneity.
Cozy and Comfortable Inform Dime's Holiday '22 Collection
Dime is gearing up for the release of its Holiday 2022 collection, this time taking the brand from Montréal to the French capital of the world, Paris. Following the wavy and cozy signature of the brand, this collection sees Dime drop a selection of comfort-focused apparel including, oversized fleece jackets, matching sweaters and sweatpants suits, toques and button-downs. Highlighting the collection are a selection of ombre, speckled knitted sweaters arriving in a beige/brown and light blue/navy colorway. Two fleece-like button-downs arriving in electric blue and pine green, featuring a wavy silhouette give a cozy rendition to the classic shirt.
Dazzle Under the Disco Ball in The Attico Resort 2023
Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini’s The Attico has come a long way since it was founded in 2016, recently taking over social media with its Sant Ambroeus-celebrating campaign that starred Milanese senior citizens. Now, the luxury Italian label has served up its Resort 2023 collection, presenting fluidity in both its designs and how they are portrayed on the co-ed cast of models.
