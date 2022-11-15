Quentin Tarantino recently appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show and shared his thoughts on the current film era. Tarantino named Once Upon a Time in Hollywood his best film ever made. He said, “For years people used to ask me stuff like that. And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.” The 2019 film was Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. At the time, the film grossed $374 million USD at the global box office and picked up 10 nominations at the 2020 Oscars. Fans may find Tarantino’s belief that Hollywood is his best film to be a surprise, considering his disdain for the modern era of film.

