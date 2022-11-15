Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Lucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' Release Date
Lucky Daye has officially announced the deluxe edition of his latest album, Candydrip. Set to release on December 9, the news arrives just days after the artist received a total of five nominations at the 65th GRAMMY Awards, increasing his total noms to 11. Candydrip received a nomination for Best R&B Album and its track “Over” is nominated for Best R&B Performance, while Daye himself is nominated as a songwriter for two contenders for Album of the Year — Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — and as a songwriter for Best R&B Song for his work on Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous.”
hypebeast.com
Brockhampton Goes Out With a Bang on "Final" Album 'The Family'
At their Coachella performance earlier this year, Brockhampton announced that they would be putting out a final album before going on an indefinite hiatus. That project, aptly titled The Family, premiered today. The album’s release was preceded by two visual trailers, as well as the single “Big Pussy” and “Basement.”...
hypebeast.com
Chance the Rapper Returns With New Song and Music Video “YAH Know”
Chance the Rapper has released a new single and accompanying visual entitled “YAH Know.” The track arrives amid a slew of singles that the rapper has put out since the beginning of the year, joining “Child of God” and a collaboration with Joey Badass, “The Highs & The Lows.”
hypebeast.com
JELEEL! and Denzel Curry Raise the Volume with "SHOTS!"
Known for his backflipping skills, JELEEL! has proven that he’s more than an internet character with a series of impressive live performances. Playing at Rolling Loud New York, JELEEL! radiates positivity that’s so contagious that crowds of teenage fans sing his name, with exaggerated “E” noises at the end. Releasing today, JELEEL!’s new single “SHOTS!” introduces an elevated spin on his energetic sound with a feature from Denzel Curry.
hypebeast.com
Drake's NOCTA Teases New Collection of "Street Uniform"
Drake’s NOCTA label has just presented its latest high-profile garment collection and this time, it adopts a strong purple color palette across a series of tracksuits and outwear designed to be “Street Uniform.”. Drizzy has been keeping busy as of late, both in the music studio and out...
hypebeast.com
Quentin Tarantino Says the Current Film Era Is the "Worst in History"
Quentin Tarantino recently appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show and shared his thoughts on the current film era. Tarantino named Once Upon a Time in Hollywood his best film ever made. He said, “For years people used to ask me stuff like that. And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.” The 2019 film was Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. At the time, the film grossed $374 million USD at the global box office and picked up 10 nominations at the 2020 Oscars. Fans may find Tarantino’s belief that Hollywood is his best film to be a surprise, considering his disdain for the modern era of film.
Comments / 0