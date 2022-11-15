Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Preview & Prediction
Boston College (3-7) head to South Bend, Indiana to face off with their Catholic school rivals the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3). These two teams have a storied history with BC pulling off huge upsets in 1993, and 2002, but the Irish holding an eight game winning streak that dates back to 2009. Jeff Hafley and his team are riding high after winning their first ranked game since 2014, defeating NC State on the road 21-20. Emmett Morehead had another strong start, throwing for three touchdowns, including the game winner to Joseph Griffin Jr. with fourteen seconds left in the game.
Boston College vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Fighting Irish Aim for Their Fifth Straight Win
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Boston College Eagles (BC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (ND) game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Boston College Eagles in its last home game of the 2022 college football season. It’s senior day — and it’s going to be cold and windy... and maybe a little bit snowy. Despite the terribleness that was Notre Dame’s...
247Sports
Notre Dame Commits in 247Sports Updated Class of 2024 Rankings
247Sports updated its class of 2024 rankings on Wednesday. Irish Illustrated brings you a complete look at the movement of the Notre Dame commits.
247Sports
Notre Dame Rides Graduates, Goodwin’s Game-Winner to 66-65 Win
Notre Dame, Ind. — Dane Goodwin scored 24 points including the game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds remaining as Notre Dame topped Lipscomb, 66-65 in a second-half thriller Friday night at Purcell Pavilion. Lipscomb missed its chance to win at the buzzer thanks to determined defense by Nate Laszewski on...
WATCH: Four-Star QB Trending to Notre Dame on the Crystal Ball
247Sports' Emily Proud spoke this week with National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong about the latest across the college football and recruiting landscape. One of the topics was surrounding Notre Dame football. Emily brought up Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and whether or not he'd...
247Sports
Tommy Rees Reflects on Second-Half Collapse vs. Navy
In the first half, Notre Dame scored five touchdowns on six possessions with a missed field goal. In the second half, the Irish offense broke down on the interstate and needed a tow back to South Bend. In a tale of two halves in Baltimore, two halves of football couldn’t...
xrock1039.com
Indiana High School Football Semi-State
In Indiana prep football, the 2022 season is down to 12 games, and four teams from Northwest Indiana are playing in semi-state Friday November 18. Class 5A will see Valparaiso taking on Fort Wayne Snider, in Class 4A New Prairie faces Kokomo, in the 2A bracket it’s Andrean versus Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, and in Class A North Judson plays Adams Central. Here’s a link to the IHSAA website to see the full schedule.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Know that you are never alone’: Community, family mourns loss of ND sophomore
James “Jake” Blaauboer passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 11. Blaauboer was a sophomore at Notre Dame, veteran of the U.S. Army and avid runner, but most importantly, he was a brother, a son and a friend. Born in December 1995, Blaauboer grew up in upstate New York...
abc57.com
High School Basketball student to play at Central Michigan University
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --A High School basketball student from Benton Harbor is going to take her skills to the next level. The 6-foot 5-inch senior, Desrae Kyles at Benton Harbor signed a National Letter of Intent today, to play hoop at Central Michigan University on a full ride scholarship. Desrae...
Details emerge on disturbing arrest of former Syracuse star
Some disturbing news emerged earlier this week about former Syracuse Orange and NBA forward Donté Greene. According to Mike Waters of Syracuse.com, Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana for an alleged robbery. The store clerk detailed the incident in the police report, saying that Greene told him to “give Read more... The post Details emerge on disturbing arrest of former Syracuse star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Miracle in a South Bend classroom
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- ABC57's 57 Minute Miracle series is back for the 2022 holiday season! Meteorologist Maci Tetrick started the series at the Riverwalk in Mishawaka. How does this series work? Maci asks someone (at random) if they know of anyone else who could use a holiday miracle. If the first person (the miracle maker) can get us to the second person in 57 minutes or less, they will receive the miracle: $570. The catch? The miracle maker can't tell the other person what is happening; it has to stay a surprise.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WNDU
Downtown Mishawaka’s $19M revitalization project nears completion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the dawn of a new “ice age” in Mishawaka. Say goodbye to the ice rink, and hello to the ice ribbon. The new Iron Works Ice Rink is nearing completion. It’s the $19 million icing on the cake—the last of the...
WANE-TV
Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game
It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex
Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Comments / 0