South Bend, IN

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Preview & Prediction

Boston College (3-7) head to South Bend, Indiana to face off with their Catholic school rivals the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3). These two teams have a storied history with BC pulling off huge upsets in 1993, and 2002, but the Irish holding an eight game winning streak that dates back to 2009. Jeff Hafley and his team are riding high after winning their first ranked game since 2014, defeating NC State on the road 21-20. Emmett Morehead had another strong start, throwing for three touchdowns, including the game winner to Joseph Griffin Jr. with fourteen seconds left in the game.
Notre Dame Rides Graduates, Goodwin’s Game-Winner to 66-65 Win

Notre Dame, Ind. — Dane Goodwin scored 24 points including the game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds remaining as Notre Dame topped Lipscomb, 66-65 in a second-half thriller Friday night at Purcell Pavilion. Lipscomb missed its chance to win at the buzzer thanks to determined defense by Nate Laszewski on...
WATCH: Four-Star QB Trending to Notre Dame on the Crystal Ball

247Sports' Emily Proud spoke this week with National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong about the latest across the college football and recruiting landscape. One of the topics was surrounding Notre Dame football. Emily brought up Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and whether or not he'd...
Tommy Rees Reflects on Second-Half Collapse vs. Navy

In the first half, Notre Dame scored five touchdowns on six possessions with a missed field goal. In the second half, the Irish offense broke down on the interstate and needed a tow back to South Bend. In a tale of two halves in Baltimore, two halves of football couldn’t...
Indiana High School Football Semi-State

In Indiana prep football, the 2022 season is down to 12 games, and four teams from Northwest Indiana are playing in semi-state Friday November 18. Class 5A will see Valparaiso taking on Fort Wayne Snider, in Class 4A New Prairie faces Kokomo, in the 2A bracket it’s Andrean versus Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, and in Class A North Judson plays Adams Central. Here’s a link to the IHSAA website to see the full schedule.
Details emerge on disturbing arrest of former Syracuse star

Some disturbing news emerged earlier this week about former Syracuse Orange and NBA forward Donté Greene. According to Mike Waters of Syracuse.com, Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana for an alleged robbery. The store clerk detailed the incident in the police report, saying that Greene told him to “give Read more... The post Details emerge on disturbing arrest of former Syracuse star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
57 Minute Miracle: Miracle in a South Bend classroom

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- ABC57's 57 Minute Miracle series is back for the 2022 holiday season! Meteorologist Maci Tetrick started the series at the Riverwalk in Mishawaka. How does this series work? Maci asks someone (at random) if they know of anyone else who could use a holiday miracle. If the first person (the miracle maker) can get us to the second person in 57 minutes or less, they will receive the miracle: $570. The catch? The miracle maker can't tell the other person what is happening; it has to stay a surprise.
Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex

Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
