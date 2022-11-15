Read full article on original website
Related
Scorebook Live
Kiefer vaults into first quarterfinal appearance with 21-12 win at Vian in 2A playoffs
By George Mitchell Photo by the Kiefer Football Booster Club Facebook page VIAN - Kiefer is off to its first quarterfinal game with coach Trent Worley after the Trojans scrapped a 21-12 Class 2A playoff win Friday night against Vian. “This is a big moment. It’s been a big year for the ...
Scorebook Live
Kendrick shrugs off slow start to earn back-to-back Class 1A Division II titles in undefeated campaign
POCATELLO, Idaho - Kendrick hadn’t been tested at all in the Class 1A Division II ranks this season. The Tigers were so dominant that they held seven consecutive opponents scoreless and outscored them, 426-0, during that time span. But Kendrick earned its repeat and fifth overall state title in ...
Graham-Kapowsin knows that finishing feeling: 'Winners make the situation happen'
SUMNER, Wash. - The Graham-Kapowsin football team was more than ready on defense the second time around against SPSL 4A rival Sumner. And this time, the stakes were higher. The defending Class 4A state champion Eagles dug in defensively, especially against the run, and junior quarterback ...
Comments / 0