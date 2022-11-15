ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

Phelan Veterans Memorial Library Holiday Gift Basket Raffle

The Friends of the Phelan Memorial Library is holding a Holiday Gift Basket Raffle. Baskets will be on display now thru December 14th, 2022. Come by the library and check out the variety of Gift Baskets. Tickets are available for purchase at the library during regular business hours. Ticket prices are: 1 ticket- $1, 6 tickets- $5, 13 tickets- $10, and 30 tickets- $20. Basket themes for all ages include Family Movie Night, Winnie the Pooh, Kid’s Baking, Italian Night, Grogu/Mandolorian, Dodgers, Cake Pops, Kid’s Art, Chocolate & more…..
PHELAN, CA
LDS Church volunteers beautify El Dorado Park

On Nov. 12, 40 volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showed up to help the city lay 31 pallets of sod on 15,500 square feet at El Dorado Park at Five Winds Ranch. Volunteers came as individuals and as families, with helpers as young as 10 years old.
YUCAIPA, CA
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA
After 63 years apart, couple says, ‘I Do’

After first dating more than six decades ago, Caroline Wallace and Eddie Lamm finally tied the knot in a quaint ceremony in Lake Arrowhead on Oct. 9. Eddie is a long-time resident of Canyon Lake. Eddie’s wife passed away in December and in late April, Eddie gave Caroline a call....
CANYON LAKE, CA
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic

SANTA ANA, CA
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident

Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
SAN JACINTO, CA
72 dogs rescued from home in the Cabazon area after owner’s family ask for help with care

Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs living inside a house in the Cabazon area after their caretaker reached out to the department for help. The department confirmed this is not an open cruelty investigation because the dogs were fed and cared for, although not in ideal circumstances, said Lt. Lesley Huennekens. The case started The post 72 dogs rescued from home in the Cabazon area after owner’s family ask for help with care appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Metrolink offers $10 holiday pass for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Those traveling for Thanksgiving can avoid the monstrous traffic and sky-high gas prices by taking the Metrolink for a bargain price. Passengers can buy a Metrolink Holiday Pass for just $10 on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. The ticket can be used to board unlimited trips for the entire day of purchase. It […]
REDLANDS, CA
From From Wrightwood…to Wrightwood

We were finally sleeping well in our beds and matresses. I got a free air matress from the host after I told him my matress had deflated. We did an expensive resupply in the market and had free hot dogs at the gas station. Then we went for a free coffee at a café/wine cellar. We asked if they had any vegetarian food and they didn’t, so we had some wine for lunch. Then they came up with that they could make us some chili so we ate that listening to a live blues band.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story

For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
COVINA, CA
UPDATE: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Imagine Passes Now Sold Out

Disneyland Resort opened Magic Key pass sales yesterday, but now the Believe and Imagine tiers are no longer available. Believe passes sold out earlier today. Imagine passes are now sold out. The Imagine tier, only available to Southern California residents, is the lowest tier for $449. It includes 2 park...
ANAHEIM, CA
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified

The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Blaze East of Hemet Destroys Mobile Home, Displacing Five Occupants

A fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday in Valle Vista, displacing the five occupants, who were not injured. The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 44500 block of Harvey Way, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community, which borders Hemet to the east, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
