DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
DV8 Artwalk showcasing local artists FridayThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville homeless shelter's pet kennel completely filledThe HD PostVictorville, CA
DND Live Productions collecting canned food Saturday to help "build up community"The HD PostApple Valley, CA
High Desert Bachata SalsaThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
pasadenanow.com
Kardashian Jenner Family Comes to the Rescue After Local Nonprofit Puts Out Distress Call for Food Donations
After Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services said it was in dire straits trying to collect enough frozen turkeys to prepare thousands of meals to serve at its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for those in need, the celebrities of the Kardashian Jenner family took immediate action. “They saw our need for...
4newsplus.com
Phelan Veterans Memorial Library Holiday Gift Basket Raffle
The Friends of the Phelan Memorial Library is holding a Holiday Gift Basket Raffle. Baskets will be on display now thru December 14th, 2022. Come by the library and check out the variety of Gift Baskets. Tickets are available for purchase at the library during regular business hours. Ticket prices are: 1 ticket- $1, 6 tickets- $5, 13 tickets- $10, and 30 tickets- $20. Basket themes for all ages include Family Movie Night, Winnie the Pooh, Kid’s Baking, Italian Night, Grogu/Mandolorian, Dodgers, Cake Pops, Kid’s Art, Chocolate & more…..
newsmirror.net
LDS Church volunteers beautify El Dorado Park
On Nov. 12, 40 volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showed up to help the city lay 31 pallets of sod on 15,500 square feet at El Dorado Park at Five Winds Ranch. Volunteers came as individuals and as families, with helpers as young as 10 years old.
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
The Friday Flyer
After 63 years apart, couple says, ‘I Do’
After first dating more than six decades ago, Caroline Wallace and Eddie Lamm finally tied the knot in a quaint ceremony in Lake Arrowhead on Oct. 9. Eddie is a long-time resident of Canyon Lake. Eddie’s wife passed away in December and in late April, Eddie gave Caroline a call....
scvnews.com
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
I live in Santa Ana, CA and would like to know when you will be coming close to my area so I can benefit from your program. I love animals! My dog and 2 cats lived long g and healthy lives. My cats 22 and 23 when they passed and my dog was only 14 when she passed. I’ve had time to mourn all their passing tho ill never get over my sorrow cuz I miss them like crazy. But… I’ve given myself enough time and now want to once again bring the happiness from puppies and kittens into my home!
Victorville homeless shelter's pet kennel completely filled
VICTORVILLE – The interim homeless shelter at Westwinds Sports Center has completely filled its pet kennel, housing animals belonging to homeless individuals. The pet kennel helps eliminate pet ownership as a barrier of entry to the homeless shelter.
disneydining.com
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
72 dogs rescued from home in the Cabazon area after owner’s family ask for help with care
Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs living inside a house in the Cabazon area after their caretaker reached out to the department for help. The department confirmed this is not an open cruelty investigation because the dogs were fed and cared for, although not in ideal circumstances, said Lt. Lesley Huennekens. The case started The post 72 dogs rescued from home in the Cabazon area after owner’s family ask for help with care appeared first on KESQ.
Metrolink offers $10 holiday pass for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Those traveling for Thanksgiving can avoid the monstrous traffic and sky-high gas prices by taking the Metrolink for a bargain price. Passengers can buy a Metrolink Holiday Pass for just $10 on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. The ticket can be used to board unlimited trips for the entire day of purchase. It […]
thetrek.co
From From Wrightwood…to Wrightwood
We were finally sleeping well in our beds and matresses. I got a free air matress from the host after I told him my matress had deflated. We did an expensive resupply in the market and had free hot dogs at the gas station. Then we went for a free coffee at a café/wine cellar. We asked if they had any vegetarian food and they didn’t, so we had some wine for lunch. Then they came up with that they could make us some chili so we ate that listening to a live blues band.
KTLA.com
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story
For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For Saturday Morning For The Inland Empire
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday morning November 19, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Strong Santa Ana winds will not be as strong as on Wednesday morning. Southern California Weather...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Imagine Passes Now Sold Out
Disneyland Resort opened Magic Key pass sales yesterday, but now the Believe and Imagine tiers are no longer available. Believe passes sold out earlier today. Imagine passes are now sold out. The Imagine tier, only available to Southern California residents, is the lowest tier for $449. It includes 2 park...
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Blaze East of Hemet Destroys Mobile Home, Displacing Five Occupants
A fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday in Valle Vista, displacing the five occupants, who were not injured. The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 44500 block of Harvey Way, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community, which borders Hemet to the east, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
