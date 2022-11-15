Read full article on original website
‘We survived’: Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can’t escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, closed shops and restaurants, a scarcity of electricity and water -- and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle just across the Dnieper River.
Ukraine news latest: Kyiv could ‘shutdown’ as half of country’s energy system disabled, PM says
Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled by a fresh wave of Russian strikes, the government said.As the temperature plummets across Ukraine after the first snowfall in Kyiv, officials were racing to repair power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war.The United Nations warned that Ukraine‘s electricity and water shortages threaten a humanitarian disaster this winter.Moscow dismisses the criticism and describes the attacks are a response to Kyiv’s “unwillingness” to hold peace talks.Meanwhile, Russia’s security service, the FSB, detained...
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
Kim oversees N. Korea's ICBM launch with daughter in tow
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of Pyongyang's newest intercontinental ballistic missile with his daughter in tow for the first time, state media reported Saturday. Pyongyang's state media has never mentioned Kim's children Kim's children, and this was the first official confirmation that he had a daughter, experts said.
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday.
