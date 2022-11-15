Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Opinion | Madison becomes bigger, bluer and more crucial for Democrats
For the passionate progressive voters who saturate Madison and the rest of Dane County, the recent good news has come in waves. First was the wee-hours election night call that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had prevailed and would continue to serve as a heroic bulwark against the wave of populist, right-wing extremism in Wisconsin.
Daily Cardinal
What will bipartisanship look like after Wisconsin’s midterm elections?
During his first term, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed over 120 bills coming from the Republican-controlled Legislature. There wasn’t much legislative consensus between the two parties. Yet, both Evers and legislative Republicans secured victories in the Nov. 8 elections, leaving Wisconsinites under divided government for the next four years. Republicans...
captimes.com
State Debate: The further voters live from Milwaukee's center, the more Republican they are, stats show
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says the stats show that the further voters live from the center of Milwaukee the more Republican they are. He admits, however, that the reason for this remains a mystery. The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that Wisconsin Republicans stepped back from Donald Trump...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole To Retire From Evers Administration
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will be retiring from the Evers Administration on Nov. 23, 2022, after a long and dedicated 35 year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since...
CBS 58
'I just want to win': Wisconsin Republicans want to move on from Trump, but some are reluctant
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A group of Wisconsin Republicans believe it's time to move on from former President Donald Trump after a string of statewide defeats and underperforming in crucial counties during the midterm elections, but some lawmakers are keeping him close days after he launched his 2024 candidacy.
captimes.com
State Debate: Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, charter schools and political labels get debated today
Channel 3000's Bill Wineke says that Tony Evers is an underestimated winner. He suggests he wins because the re-elected Wisconsin governor reminds people of a school superintendent and acts that way. On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe writes about the problems labels cause in our political discourse....
CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
captimes.com
The abortion election: Democrats banked on abortion policy to win the midterms. It worked.
In the hours after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pledged to turn over “every stone” he could to restore access to abortion in Wisconsin. In the days after Evers earned a decisive victory over...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
captimes.com
State Debate: The commentators stay focused on the mid-term elections
Rigged election delusion dies without a whimper is business blogger John Torninus' assessment of last week's elections. How could there be a stolen election if both parties wind up winning key contests, he writes of Democrat Tony Evers' and Republican Ron Johnson's wins. He notes how poorly 2020 election deniers did at the polls across the country.
On Milwaukee
Which day do Wisconsinites find "the most Christmassy" of the season?
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. People have hot takes on when it's appropriate to start getting into the Christmas spirit. Some, like myself, already have their tree up and twinkling. Others have firm personal rules against busting out Christmas adornments and music until after Thanksgiving.
WEAU-TV 13
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Do a majority of Wisconsinites support legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. MOre FACT BRiefs from...
CBS 58
Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
fox9.com
Scott Jensen says Minnesota GOP can't win without new stance on abortion
(FOX 9) - Scott Jensen, who lost to Gov. Tim Walz in last week's midterm election, says he and other Republicans erred on the abortion issue and that the party needs to change its stance to win Minnesota statewide elections. "The hardline position on abortion isn’t going to win," Jensen...
captimes.com
Wisconsin loses 2,200 jobs, chiefly in health care and social assistance
Wisconsin lost 2,200 jobs last month, due in large part to shrinking job numbers in the health and social assistance sector, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Still, preliminary numbers indicate that the...
Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51
With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
onfocus.news
Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
Comments / 0