Wisconsin State

captimes.com

Opinion | Madison becomes bigger, bluer and more crucial for Democrats

For the passionate progressive voters who saturate Madison and the rest of Dane County, the recent good news has come in waves. First was the wee-hours election night call that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had prevailed and would continue to serve as a heroic bulwark against the wave of populist, right-wing extremism in Wisconsin.
Daily Cardinal

What will bipartisanship look like after Wisconsin’s midterm elections?

During his first term, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed over 120 bills coming from the Republican-controlled Legislature. There wasn’t much legislative consensus between the two parties. Yet, both Evers and legislative Republicans secured victories in the Nov. 8 elections, leaving Wisconsinites under divided government for the next four years. Republicans...
CBS 58

Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
voiceofalexandria.com

Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
captimes.com

State Debate: The commentators stay focused on the mid-term elections

Rigged election delusion dies without a whimper is business blogger John Torninus' assessment of last week's elections. How could there be a stolen election if both parties wind up winning key contests, he writes of Democrat Tony Evers' and Republican Ron Johnson's wins. He notes how poorly 2020 election deniers did at the polls across the country.
On Milwaukee

Which day do Wisconsinites find "the most Christmassy" of the season?

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. People have hot takes on when it's appropriate to start getting into the Christmas spirit. Some, like myself, already have their tree up and twinkling. Others have firm personal rules against busting out Christmas adornments and music until after Thanksgiving.
WEAU-TV 13

Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
CBS 58

Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
captimes.com

Wisconsin loses 2,200 jobs, chiefly in health care and social assistance

Wisconsin lost 2,200 jobs last month, due in large part to shrinking job numbers in the health and social assistance sector, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Still, preliminary numbers indicate that the...
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51

With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
onfocus.news

Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
