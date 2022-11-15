Read full article on original website
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their three-game homestand in dramatic fashion, winning 5-4 in a six-round shootout over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Pavel Buchnevich and Thomas Greiss sealed the win in the shootout's last round. Buchnevich also scored in the first period, while Greiss made an eye-popping 47 saves.
NHL
Friday Forecheck: "You Don't Want to Lose Your Belief"
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the current five-game winless streak. After losing in regulation in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers dropped back-to-back weekend home matinee games to the Ottawa Senators (4-1) and Dallas Stars (5-1). After losing 5-4 in an overtime rematch in Columbus this Tuesday, the Flyers battled gamely but were simply overmatched by the powerhouse Bruins (4-1) at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
Clutterbuck Playing the Hits
Cal Clutterbuck is on the cusp of setting the NHL's hits record. Considering Cal Clutterbuck has thrown 3,624 hits during his 16-year career, it's hard to recall specific collisions, but there's at least one that stands out to the Islanders veteran. It came during Clutterbuck's first season with the Islanders...
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Giving thanks for the top line and special teams
This week Razor and Heika discuss special teams, current standings, recent travel, and much more. Razor and Mike ponder some important questions as they wind down another road trip: How good are the special teams for the Stars this season? Do the standings in mid-November mean anything? Has the recent travel schedule taken a toll on the players (and the media)? What should the top line be called? How long into a podcast can Mike stay positive?
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PANTHERS
FLAMES (7-7-2) @ PANTHERS (9-7-1) 2 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (15) Goals - Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (22) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe (11)
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PANTHERS
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Flames will not skate today with the early game start (2 p.m. MT) and held an optional practice Friday, with Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Brett Ritchie sitting for maintenance. Below are the lines and D pairs the team used in their game Thursday against Tampa...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Stars prospect Stankoven stepping up in WHL
Center putting up big numbers with Kamloops after 'dominant' training camp with Dallas. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks
Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center. "We wanna finish on a positive way and get as many points...
NHL
On the Brink of 100 | FEATURE
Dawson Mercer's next game will be his 100th in the NHL as the forward has made an impact in his first two professional seasons. If Dawson Mercer laces them up against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, it will be his 100th NHL game. Reaching 100 in the NHL is an achievement. It's even more impressive since the forward played all 100 consecutively.
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
A player shuffle and some fresh legs to end the road trip
The Stars are finishing up a stretch of seven games in seven different cities and didn't play their best game on Tuesday at Tampa (a 5-4 overtime loss). So, coach Pete DeBoer is going to shuffle a few things up. Scott Wedgewood will get the start in net over Jake...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Schultz, Jones Lead Kraken OT Win
In the sort of game the Kraken have to win to stay in the playoff hunt this season, Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the night to win in overtime, 3-2. It's the Kraken's first OT victory of the season and backs up a spectacular 28-save night from SEA goalie Martin Jones.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - ANA @ WPG
The pandemic delayed things by a couple of years but it will be worth the wait as Teppo Numminen and Teemu Selanne join the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame tonight before the Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks. Jets head coach Rick Bowness described Numminen as a "low maintenance" player both on and off the ice. As for his performance on the ice, Numminen was a player that you knew what to expect whenever he was out there and never got rattled. Selanne continues to hold the NHL records for most goals and points by a rookie and even though his stay in Winnipeg was just under four seasons, the mark he left here is undeniable. Both players admitted that the ceremony this evening will be emotional. Get the tissues ready.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face First-Place Golden Knights in Vegas on Thursday
Keller & Boyd enter the matchup with five-game point streaks as teams meet for the first time this season. Nov. 17, 2022 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev. Following a few days of rest, the Arizona Coyotes are back on the road. Arizona is set to face-off...
NHL
Devils to Wear Reverse Retro Four Times | RELEASE
The Devils have released their Reverse Retro Jersey Series, presented by Pepsi. The New Jersey Devils today announced the four games where they will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey, as part of the Reverse Retro Jersey Series Presented by Pepsi®. The Devils will wear the jerseys for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Stars
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-7-0) AT DALLAS STARS (10-5-2) 8 PM ET | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER. The New York Islanders will meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center. The Islanders are looking to rebound from a tough 5-4 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday, while the...
