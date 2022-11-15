ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Terry McLaurin pays homage to Art Monk after Commanders' win over Eagles

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
Does anyone remember after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders back in Week 3, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni came into his postgame presser wearing a Mike Quick No. 82 jersey?

Quick, of course, is a Philadelphia legend, playing nine years with the Eagles. He is now a member of Philadelphia’s radio broadcast team.

Sirianni, all smiles after that win, had the following to say about Quick while throwing shade at Washington legends Art Monk and Darrell Green.

“Always was a Quick fan,” Sirianni said. “He had some great success here in Washington against, I think it was, I talked to him today, it was against Darrell Green. So, and then, uh, I am taking Mike Quick over Art Monk any day.”

Some nice brown-nosing there by Sirianni.

Anyhow, when Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin stepped up to the podium after Monday’s win over Sirianni’s Eagles, he was asked if it was fair to say he’d take Art Monk over Mike Quick.

“Yeah, you got the insider,” McLaurin said while laughing, clearly knowing the backstory of why he was asked that question. “Shoutout to Art Monk.”

“The Posse,” Washington’s famous trio of wide receivers during its glory years, featured Monk, Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders. That trio recently paid a visit to team headquarters and visited with McLaurin and the rest of the Commanders’ wide receivers.

Quick was a terrific player, but he’s not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Monk and Green are. Monk’s 940 career receptions and three Super Bowl rings far surpass Quick’s 363 career receptions and zero championships. Monk is also a member of the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team.

Green and Quick did have some epic battles in the 1980s with Green winning some and Quick winning some.

