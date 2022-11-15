ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Police Details Released Following 'Active Incident' In Chambersburg

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
The 500 block of Nelson Street in Chambersburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The Chambersburg police released details shortly after urging the public to avoid the 500 block of Nelson Street in Chambersburg due "active incident" on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Officers were called to the area for a "suicidal subject within the residence" at approximately 10:46 a.m., the department stated in an updated release that afternoon.

Upon arrival, responding officers learned that a 26-year-old male within the residence was in "possession of a pistol and he had been threatening to commit suicide," as stated in the release.

The man then emerged from the residence and shot himself with the pistol in front of the police officers.

"The Chambersburg Police Department is working jointly with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office on this matter as the investigation is active and ongoing. No other persons were physically harmed as a result of this incident," the police say.

The identity of the man will be released after his family has been notified.

The Chambersburg police had asked the public to avoid the area earlier in the morning, as officers remained on the scene to investigate.

The area is now "safe," according to the area police.

If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide call or text the National Crisis Hotline at 988 or 717-264-2555, you can also chat with a professional 24/7 here.

Comments

Jennifer T
3d ago

988 is the new number to call for help fighting suicidal thoughts. I'm sorry this person didn't survive. May his family and friends find peace in their fond memories of him.

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect

Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fox5dc.com

Murderer's handwritten notes revealed by Frederick Co. prosecutors

For the first time, Frederick County prosecutors have released the writings of a murderer who investigators have said may have been plotting a mass shooting. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts breaks down the handwritten notes Joshua Eckenrode wrote to his family and friends, plus his potential action plan.
wfmd.com

Police Investigating Double Murder In Hagerstown

Homicide was targeted and deliberate, police say. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Two people were found dead inside a Hagerstown hotel room on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Police were dispatched to the APM Inn and Suites around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. Criminal investigators and the Westrern Maryland Regional Crime Lab were sent to...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Homicide charges filed in connection to May beating

YORK, Pa. — Three men have been charged in connection to the beating death of a 35-year-old man in May. On May 18, Zachary Young was beaten to death. According to police, the assaults consisted of multiple punches to Young's head and body, as well as several kicks to multiple parts of his body.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man died in Perry County crash

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One dead after three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash in Oliver Township, Mifflin County that left one woman dead. The three-car crash occurred on U.S. 522 in the area of Twin Hollow Road around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 15. One 49-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
