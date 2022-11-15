Police Details Released Following 'Active Incident' In Chambersburg

The 500 block of Nelson Street in Chambersburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The Chambersburg police released details shortly after urging the public to avoid the 500 block of Nelson Street in Chambersburg due "active incident" on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Officers were called to the area for a "suicidal subject within the residence" at approximately 10:46 a.m., the department stated in an updated release that afternoon.

Upon arrival, responding officers learned that a 26-year-old male within the residence was in "possession of a pistol and he had been threatening to commit suicide," as stated in the release.

The man then emerged from the residence and shot himself with the pistol in front of the police officers.

"The Chambersburg Police Department is working jointly with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office on this matter as the investigation is active and ongoing. No other persons were physically harmed as a result of this incident," the police say.

The identity of the man will be released after his family has been notified.

The Chambersburg police had asked the public to avoid the area earlier in the morning, as officers remained on the scene to investigate.

The area is now "safe," according to the area police.

If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide call or text the National Crisis Hotline at 988 or 717-264-2555, you can also chat with a professional 24/7 here.

