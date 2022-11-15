Read full article on original website
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight
Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
Legendary Cowboys Star Asks For Prayers For His Family
Legendary Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is asking for prayers for his mother. The longtime Cowboys wide receiver revealed that his mother is in the hospital. According to the video, Irvin suggested the hospital wants to put his mother in hospice care. "I'm going into this hospital to have lunch...
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this week, and Cowboys fans have taken notice. Philly has had issues with its defensive line depth, particularly at tackle with rookie Jordan Davis sidelined. To help alleviate the problem, the Eagles went out and added veteran free agents Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Problems Can Only Be Solved By 1 Person
Stephen A. Smith believes only one man can save the Dallas Cowboys and he's already in the building. Speaking on "First Take" Wednesday morning, the ESPN personality and noted Cowboy hater revealed that Dallas' problems are fixable if one player shows up... Dak Prescott. If you look at the Dallas...
